Clemson freshman safety turning heads in spring practice

CLEMSON — Clemson on March 10 held its first scrimmage of spring practice, and one freshman safety is turning heads around the facility.

Andrew Mukuba, a former 4-star recruit from Austin, Tx., has the potential to be a "great player," coach Dabo Swinney said.

"He's dynamic," Swinney said. "He's smooth, he's got excellent ball skills. A tough kid."

The coach isn't alone in his adoration of Mukuba; quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei mentioned the safety March 1 when asked about freshmen he's been impressed with on the defensive end.

Swinney added Mukuba has a lot to learn, but that's to be expected of an early-enrollee freshman. With Lannden Zanders, one of Clemson's projected starting safeties along with Nolan Turner, missing spring practice because of an injury, Mukuba has been getting more opportunities.

"He's not scared out here. Confident kid," Turner said. "He's definitely got a really bright future."

Zanders' absence has also opened the door for safeties Joseph Charleston, Ray Thornton III, Jalyn Phillips, R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables.

"All those guys are taking advantage of the opportunity," he said. "It's a really good group. That's another position on our team where there's going to be a lot of competition. And it's going to make us better."

Xavier Thomas making strides

One of Clemson's biggest victims of COVID-19 has been defensive end Xavier Thomas. The senior was primed for a breakout campaign in 2020, but battles with the virus and strep throat limited him to seven games, during which he recorded 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Thomas is now moving in the right direction this spring, Swinney said.

"He's been consistent," Swinney said. "He was consistently inconsistent last year, for all kinds of reasons. And that's probably the biggest thing, has just been his availability. He's been here every day.

"I'm excited for him to hopefully finish up strong and really be able to have the kind of offseason he needs to have and wants to have."