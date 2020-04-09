Clemson freshman quarterback can make Trevor Lawrence 'look just kind of normal'

CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence's first two Clemson seasons have stretched the bounds of what many believed possible for a college quarterback.

D.J. Uiagalelei, the Tigers' freshman signal caller, might be in line to expand on Lawrence's progress.

"We all know what type of arm Trevor has," coach Dabo Swinney said. "(D.J.) sometimes makes Trevor look just kind of normal with his ability to rip that football. It's unbelievable. It really is."

Swinney is still loath to tab Uiagalelei as Lawrence's backup. The veteran coach hoped the Tigers' annual spring game — which was scheduled for this past Saturday — would help settle the battle between Uiagalelei and redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh, but the cancellation of the spring sports schedule because of the coronavirus has left things up in the air.

"That was something I was really, really excited about," Swinney said. "In front of about 70,000 people, ESPN, all that — coach Swinney standing right behind them on the field and Trevor Lawrence over there with a ball cap on. Let them two go at it. That was going to be my plan, and that would have been a blast.”

Instead, Swinney said, that battle will play out into fall camp, which normally starts in August but could be pushed back because of the pandemic. Swinney made headlines last week when he suggested the college football season will start on time, despite an uncertain nationwide timeline for when things will return to normal.

Whenever football activities resume, Phommachanh will make the case he should be next in line behind Lawrence. The Bridgeport, Conn., native was "overwhelmed" when he first got to Clemson last year, Swinney said.

"He was throwing dirtballs," the coach said. "You could tell it was moving fast."

That was no longer the case by the start of the spring. Swinney said Phommachanh had an "excellent" nine days of practice, after he played in three games last season. Chase Brice, who has since transferred to Duke, was Lawrence's backup last season.

But Swinney heaped higher praise on Uiagalelei, the consensus five-star recruit from Inland Empire, Calif.

"Oh, by the way, he's 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and can move," Swinney said. "Never really seen a guy quite like him."

In leading Clemson to last season's national championship game, Lawrence completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns passes with eight interceptions, in addition to rushing for 563 yards and nine scores. A likely Heisman Trophy contender next season, Lawrence's value to the program — in terms of both on-field production and revenue generated — is likely unmatched by anyone else on the roster.

If he needs to be spelled, his backup will face tremendous responsibility and scrutiny.

The Tigers got in one full scrimmage and one half scrimmage before the cancellation. Though there is still much to sort out — including the quarterback depth chart — Swinney has high hopes for the coming season.

"I think this team, without question, is further ahead than where we were last year at this time," he said. "We have a lot more functional players in our first groups.

"Feel good about where we are."