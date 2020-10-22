Clemson freshman Ajou Ajou has plenty of Canadian support

CLEMSON — There was a bit of confusion among Clemson parents last January when wide receiver Ajou Ajou showed up for his official recruiting visit. He was joined by his mother, Monica Dut, and another woman: She had light skin, curly brown hair and hardly left Ajou's side.

Katelynn McColl calls Ajou her "kid," but she has no blood relation to the gangly freshman about whom coach Dabo Swinney can't stop raving. She's simply a helping hand to Dut, who is a single mother, and a self-described 'bonus mom' to Ajou and his four siblings.

In South Sudan, Dut's home country, it's not uncommon for communities to raise children.

"When we left, she said, 'I don't understand why people are asking. You're just family,'" McColl said.

So it was hardly a surprise, then, that McColl got emotional when Ajou scored the first touchdown of his college career in last weekend's 73-7 win at Georgia Tech. The magnitude of the moment is not lost on her.

"He's still going to get in trouble from us if he's misbehaving. He's still our kid," McColl said, chuckling. "But to the world he's, like, this superstar."

'Oh Canada!'

Ajou grew up in Brooks, a city in southeast Alberta, Canada, of about 14,500 people with an economy that runs on oil and gas energy and agriculture. So did McColl, the child of parents who were working class but always present.

It wasn't until she started working as a local basketball coach that she realized some families struggle more than others. During one tournament, she learned one of her players had been given just five Canadian dollars (the equivalent of about $3.81) for food the entire weekend.

"In that moment I was like 'Holy.' What a tough situation for a child to be put in.'' McColl said. "You're alone on a trip with five (Canadian) dollars and you have to feed yourself for four meals, and how horrible that would be.

"I think every kid deserves the world, and to have the best situation possible. If I can help them in the smallest way or in the biggest way, I'm just going to."

Ajou (pronounced uh-JOE) became a player for her U-17 team when he was 14, and it wasn't long before they developed a deeper relationship. He was a bouncy, goofy kid who loved to dance, and she took a liking to him. Soon she became the person with whom he would share his feelings; his emergency contact; his chaperone to doctors appointments and sports practices.

Ajou's mother, who works long hours as a laborer in a meat packing plant, welcomed McColl's support.

McColl, 32, continued to keep tabs on him when he transferred to Harry Ainlay High School in the much larger city of Edmonton, about a four-hour drive from Brooks, for two years. And then to Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International for his senior year. The distance was harder on Dut and McColl than Ajou.

His face time with McColl was sparse. On one such occasion, she was driving him back from a basketball tournament when "House Party" by the country music singer Sam Hunt came on the car speakers.

Ajou, normally more of a hip-hop fan, danced in his seat and sang all the words. McColl, a country music fan, was taken aback.

"I laughed and said, 'You might actually be my kid,'" she said. "Most of the time the boys hate country music."

McColl understands why the 6-3, 215-pound Ajou gets along so well with Swinney, who famously introduced himself to the wide receiver by referring to himself as "Dabo Dabo." Both are kind of silly and like to have fun.

Swinney is also an admirer of Ajou's ability. He's hyped up the freshman for months, and Tigers fans learned why when Ajou caught a screen pass last Saturday and juked his way to the 35-yard touchdown run.

The score produced buzz back home. McColl said two major Alberta television networks and the Edmonton Sun newspaper ran stories in the past week.

Ajou was even invited by a local junior hockey team to drop the opening puck whenever he's back home.

A Canadian podcaster on Tuesday popped into Swinney's weekly press conference to ask about Ajou. Swinney beamed: "Oh, Canada! We have gone international."

The coach said he's never had a player quite like Ajou, with his long limbs and funky dance moves.

"What I love about Ajou is his self awareness," Swinney said. "He's this uber-talented guy. But he knows that he has so much to learn and he's not embarrassed by that. He's not too cool for school."

McColl might take umbrage with that; she often had to fight to get Ajou to complete his homework in high school. Her head is still spinning from all the attention.

She knows Ajou has room to grow, and there's much more for him to accomplish. But last weekend felt like it could be a seminal moment.

A couple weeks back, Ajou told McColl the next time he was thrown the ball he'd employ his basketball moves to juke past defenders and reach the end zone. Sure enough, with fewer than eight minutes left against Georgia Tech, fourth-string quarterback Hunter Helms fired a screen pass to Ajou.

Rangy legs carrying him forward, Ajou juked one Yellow Jackets defender, and then another. One grabbed on to his hips but was shaken off. In the stands McColl, ever the coach, stood up and mimicked his footwork.

He was finally brought down in the end zone and mobbed by his teammates. Minutes later the blowout was complete, and Ajou approached the stands searching for McColl.

He couldn't find her amid the mass of other players' family members, so McColl let out her distinctive whistle. They locked eyes, a teen and his "bonus mom," and they ran toward each other, deliriously happy.