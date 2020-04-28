Clemson forward grateful for coaching staff's role in journey to WNBA

CLEMSON — In April 2018, Kobi Thornton sat across the table from new Clemson women's basketball coach Amanda Butler and heard the words that provided the fuel she needed to reach the WNBA.

"You haven't even tapped the surface of your potential," Butler told her.

Thornton reminisced on that meeting last week after she became the third Clemson player ever to be selected in the WNBA draft. She was chosen by the Atlanta Dream with the third pick in the third round (No. 27 overall).

It was Butler's confidence, Thornton said, that centered her mind as she approached the final two seasons of her college career.

"When your coaches believe in you, man, you really start to look at yourself like, 'Hey, they're telling you this for a reason,'" Thornton said. "Just to have the coaches put in crazy hours in the gym with you is amazing."

Assistant coach Joy Smith also played a big role in elevating Thornton from a talented player — she was the Tigers' leading scorer (11.1 points per game) as a sophomore in 2017-18 — to one coveted by WNBA teams.

Smith, Thornton said, often stayed after practice the past two seasons to help Thornton work on her jumper. The Tigers finished the 2019-20 campaign with an 8-23 record, but Thornton was a bright spot: She averaged a team-high 13.1 points per game on 46.7 percent shooting.

Thornton finished her Clemson career No. 11 on the program's all-time scoring list (1,440 points), No. 6 on the rebounds list (772) and No. 3 on the blocks list (143).

Butler said the key to Thornton's growth was pushing her out her comfort zones.

"Improve her range. Become a better ball-handler. Become a better player facing the basket, and not always with her back to the basket," Butler said. "And always holding her accountable to become a better rebounder."

Still, there was no guarantee Thornton would hear her name called in the draft. Only 36 players earn that distinction. Thornton sat on a Zoom call with the Tigers' coaches the night of the draft, watching as her peers — starting with Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, who went No. 1 overall to the New York Liberty — lived out a dream. Her dream.

The night wore on. Then Thornton's phone rang. It was her agent. The third round was nearing and things seemed promising, she was told. Some teammates were added to the video chat. Finally, her named popped up on the television: She was going to Atlanta.

"It's really underappreciated how difficult it is to get drafted," Butler said. "It's really challenging to be one of 36 people in the world that are selected.

"That big, beautiful smile spread across (Kobi's) face. You could just tell, in knowing her, she was just so happy. I know that sounds simplistic, but she was so, genuinely, to her core, happy."

The 6-foot-2 Thornton is a native of Shellman, Ga., which is about about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Atlanta. She said her parents, Brenda and Willie, plan to attend as many Dream games as they can — though the future is uncertain. The WNBA postponed its season, originally scheduled for May 15, because of the coronavirus.

Whenever the season starts, Thornton will join a young team with four other rookies. And she'll do so with gratitude for a college coach who believed in her.