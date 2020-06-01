You are the owner of this article.
Clemson forward Aamir Simms withdraws from NBA Draft

Clemson's Aamir Simms led the Tigers in scoring, rebounding and assists last season. Provided photo/Clemson Athletics

Clemson basketball star Aamir Simms has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return for the 2020-21 season.

“I’m excited that Aamir has decided to return and finish his degree and his career at Clemson,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Monday. “He enjoyed a breakout junior season and I’m thrilled to have him back to help lead our team and continue to help move our program forward.”

Simms, a forward, led the Tigers in scoring (13.0 ppg) with 391 points and averaged 7.2 rebounds per contest. He also led in assists (78), assists per game (2.6) and blocks (23).

The Tigers now return 13 members from last year’s team, coupled with two highly rated freshmen, PJ Hall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland graduate.

