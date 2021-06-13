Clemson football's 'humble assassin' plucked out of heart of Texas

CLEMSON — The track reveals things about competitors. Andrew Mukuba, for instance, found himself in a race against himself one afternoon in Austin, Texas, having left the other middle school runners in the dust. But he sprinted hard through the 100-meter finish line anyway.

"You could see he possessed the desire, and he ran with a purpose," Lyndon B. Johnson High School football coach Jahmal Fenner said. "You could tell he understood this was about competing."

Mukuba brought that same competitive fire to Clemson, where he impressed during his first spring football camp before going down with an arm injury.

The freshman could very well be a contributor in 2021.

"He had an excellent spring," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "We're really thrilled when you have that kind of a surprise, so to speak, where it maybe exceeds your expectations, or what you hoped. That just brings more depth."

Mukuba transferred to LBJ High after his freshman year, meaning he was mandated to sit out the entirety of his sophomore season. It was during that time that he developed a deeper relationship with Fenner, working out at the coach's home gym on the weekends.

The following summer he attended a camp at Texas and impressed enough to earn an offer from Arizona — without having played a snap of varsity of football. As recruiters flooded to LBJ to scout Latrell McCutchin, now a cornerback at Oklahoma, Mukuba kept turning heads.

Fenner will never forget Mukuba's first high school game. He was a junior and the stands at LBJ were flooded with fans eager to see if the hype was real.

Early in the game, Mukuba jumped three feet off the ground and high-pointed the ball for an interception. The next series, on offense, he caught a hitch pass and took it 97 yards for a touchdown. He finished the game with three TDs.

"That was his breakout," Fenner said, chuckling.

Mukuba went on to win his district's newcomer of the year award that season, recording 80 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles. He also had 32 receptions for 635 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense.

A four-star recruit, Mukuba chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Texas and others.

"Andrew Mukuba is an unbelievable athlete that we are taking right out of the heart of Texas," safeties coach Mickey Conn said on national signing day. "This kid hits like a linebacker, but he's fast like a corner, and changes direction like a corner, and plays man direction like a corner."

Conn and Fenner both raved about Mukuba's ball skills, and Fenner believes the freshman could play wide receiver at the next level.

The Tigers, however, are loaded at wideout, with senior Justyn Ross and juniors Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson leading a talented room. Mukuba in 2021 will be called on to provide depth for a defense that's out to prove the team's 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl was a fluke.

Fenner said Mukuba's arm is at about 85 percent, and the safety is grinding through physical therapy with hopes of being ready for fall camp. Whatever happens next, Fenner is confident Mukuba will approach things with the same intensity he saw on the track all those years ago.

"He's the humble assassin," Fenner said.