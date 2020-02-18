Clemson football to play Georgia in 2021

CLEMSON — Clemson has added a big name to its 2021 schedule.

The Tigers will play Georgia on Sept. 4, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The contest will mark coach Dabo Swinney's team's second non-conference contest against a Power 5 program that season.

“Thank you to Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for helping make this game a reality,” Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Kicking off the 2021 season with this match-up will be a tremendous showcase for both universities and our fans. UGA is a great football program and we know that Charlotte will provide a first-class experience for everyone involved.”

Clemson's originally scheduled opponents for 2021 included S.C State (Sept. 11), Wyoming (Sept. 25), UConn (Nov. 13) and South Carolina (Nov. 27), the latter being the lone member of a Power 5 conference. The Wyoming game has been canceled.

The Gamecocks are the Tigers' lone Power 5 non-conference opponent in 2020, though Clemson on Nov. 7 will play at Notre Dame, an independent school that plays four to six games against ACC teams annually.

Swinney's team attracted criticism last season season for its strength of schedule. The game against Georgia, which went 12-2 and beat Baylor in the Sugar Bowl last season, could go along way toward quieting those voices in 2021. It will be played as part of a 2021 rivalry series hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

Clemson and Georgia most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14, with the home team winning both games.

The Tigers begin spring practice Feb. 26.