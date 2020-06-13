Clemson football team leads march of 3,000: 'We have an opportunity to change the world'

CLEMSON — Clemson's orange, white and purple was set aside on Saturday as members of the university community gathered at Bowman Field clad in black for a 2-mile unity march led by members of the Tigers football team.

Led by linebacker Mike Jones Jr., receiver Cornell Powell, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Darien Rencher, a crowd that organizers said swelled to 3,000 turned out for the rally that focused on racial equality and justice.

The march was one of the largest in the state that have taken place in the weeks since George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis police. Players and coaches from the University of South Carolina football team joined a rally in Columbia last week.

"We have an opportunity to change the world," Jones told reporters. He said he had more conversations the past week with people who have tried to understand his view of the world than any other time.

It was a powerful show of solidarity, with participants walking from Bowman Field, across campus and into Clemson's small downtown before re-assembling on the grass where Lawrence and head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the crowd.

"Black lives more than matter, black lives equally matter. And for far too long, that has not been the case of the black community, and now is the time to push for equal justice and no longer tolerate police brutality or racism of any kind in this country," Swinney said. "It has to be everyone's responsibility to be more aware, to learn more and to speak out against racial inequality."

Swinney has dealt with controversies of his own in the last few weeks including a delayed response to a revelation that an assistant coach used a racial slur during a 2017 practice and a photograph of the head coach wearing a shirt that read "Football Matters." Swinney said the assistant coach did not call the player the slur but was repeating the word the player used and the shirt was not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

With the team's two-time national champion reputation and national profile, players behind Saturday's event said they felt compelled to use their star power in a positive way.

"I think it's going to be a pivotal moment in our Clemson history. Clemson football is just trying to join the fight," Rencher said. He led an 8 minute and 46-second moment of silence, mirroring how long a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck.

Each minute was dedicated to a cause. Love. Community. Hope. Change.

Jones, who is from Nashville, grew emotional as he talked about instances of racism encountered by multiple generations of his family.

"I've lived through injustice my whole life. Not only me but my father and my grandfather and many more before him, but I refuse to let it happen to my son. Being a black Clemson football player has given me a platform to speak and be heard, but that's not the same for all students," he said. "I realize that once my career is over, I'll go from being an athlete to being a regular black man in America."

Lawrence and other players also hailed a Friday decision by Clemson's Board of Trustees to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from its honors college.

"I think it's a great way for them to show that they support us. It's definitely a good step in the right direction," Lawrence said. He told students later in the evening that "I've learned to listen more. You learn when you listen."

Calhoun, a former vice president, senator, secretary of war and secretary of state from the early 19th century, supported state rights before the Civil War as a way to defend slavery.

Administrators also want to take Ben Tillman's name off the university's most distinctive building, which was called Old Main from the school's 1889 founding until 1946. Bowman Field is in the shadows of the tower. Tillman was an avowed white supremacist who once bragged on the floor of the U.S. Senate that he helped killed blacks during his 1876 gubernatorial campaign.

Clemson University Police Chief Greg Mullen said his department would help build a climate of inclusiveness on the campus of nearly 25,000.

"George Floyd and others like him have a legacy that we must build on that's going to stop the sorrow, the sadness and the destruction that happens because of racism and injustice," he said. "I just want the football players and everyone else here in the community to know that I'm committed to change as well. Enough is enough."

Powell said the widespread support among not only his teammates but the university community and town has touched him.

"We've got people who are actually listening to our voice, and we've got to use that motivation and use that momentum and keep rolling with it, and take all that frustration and anger, and turn it into something positive," he said.