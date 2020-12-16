Clemson football shows off reach on National Signing Day

CLEMSON — Clemson in recent years has touted its ability to recruit players outside the state of South Carolina, and that's held up so far on National Signing Day.

Of the 15 players who signed letters of intent Wednesday morning, 14 were from out of state.

Clemson signed two recruits ranked in ESPN's top 21: 5-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (No. 7) and 4-star running back Will Shipley (No. 21).

The Tigers are once again on pace to sign one of the best classes in the nation.

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown (High school)

Ryan Linthicum, OL, 6-4, 275 pounds, Damascus, Md. (Damascus)

Zaire Patterson, DE, 6-6, 230 pounds, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Prep)

Nathaniel Wiggins, CB, 6-2, 170 pounds, Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake)

Troy Stellato, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)

Dacari Collins, WR, 6-3.5, 200 pounds, Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake)

Cade Denhoff, DE, 6-4.5, 235 pounds, Plant City, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School)

Phil Mafah, RB, 6-1, 215 pounds, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)

Payton Page, DT, 6-4, 360 pounds, Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley)

Bubba Chandler, QB, 6-4, 195 pounds, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee)

Will Shipley, RB, 5-11, 198 pounds, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington)

Barrett Carter, S, 6-1, 220 pounds, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett)

Marcus Tate, OL, 6-4.5, 318 pounds, Sunrise, Fla. (TRU Prep Academy)

Will Taylor, QB, 5-10, 157 pounds, Irmo (Irmo)

Jeremiah Trotter, LB, 6-0, 210 pounds, Mt. Laurel, N.J. (St. Joseph's)

Andrew Mukuba, S, 6-0, 185 pounds, Austin, Tx. (Lyndon B. Johnson)