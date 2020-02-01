CLEMSON — Logan Rudolph's father isn't sure of the origin of his son's comedic instincts. They don't come from him, Brett Rudolph insisted, or from his wife Jamie.

Whatever the source, Logan, who just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season as a Clemson defensive end, has always been quick to crack jokes. Some are more lighthearted than others.

"Hopefully I'll have enough brain cells when I'm done playing," Brett recalled his son saying.

In the end, it was injury concerns that led to Logan's surprise announcement Thursday night that he is moving on from football, according to his father. Logan could not be reached for comment.

The defensive end previously underwent two surgeries to repair his shoulder (labrum), and he thought he reinjured it Sept. 28 in the Tigers' 21-20 win at North Carolina. It turned out to be just an AC joint separation, but the prospect of suffering another major injury was enough to plant doubt in Logan's mind. Brett said fears about concussion and brain injury linked to playing football might have also played into his son's decision, of which he informed coach Dabo Swinney last week.

Logan finished his career with 42 tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. He's set to graduate in May with a degree in communication and hopes to pursue an acting career. He is considering a move to Hollywood, Calif.

Brett has implored his son to weigh all his options first.

"I've encouraged him to interview and to explore some business opportunities while he's still on campus and to take this spring, since he won't have to play spring football, to really explore that as though he was going to go a more traditional route," Brett said. "I do think going (to Hollywood) is a goal, but I don't think it's an immediate one."

Though Logan Rudolph does not have formal acting experience, he's been entertaining his peers much of his life. Movies have often sparked his creativity.

In middle school, Brett recalled, he somehow made himself a ghillie suit. He went through a John Rambo phase, too. And Logan revealed his decision to commit to Clemson in a humorous clip of him chopping at a tree wearing short cutoff jeans.

"He used to bother me when he was little because he kind of was that guy that liked to be the class clown," Brett said. "Even though he made a lot of people laugh and was funny, I used to say 'You don't want to be that guy.' But he somehow found a way to manage both, excelling in athletics and still being able to be the funny guy."

Comedy and football merged this season for Logan, who was often called upon to address the team in his 'Coach Stiff' persona. The character is intended to poke fun at quirky college coaches and was a hit among his teammates.

The Rock Hill native, whose brother Mason is a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was a regular contributor at defensive end this season.

Brett said the original plan was for his son to transition to linebacker, and that process started when he got to Clemson. Roster upheaval forced him back to defensive end, where he excelled in high school, but at 6-2, 245 pounds, he was unlikely to generate interest from professional scouts looking for bigger bodies at that position.

He found playing time at Clemson, though, thanks to his gritty work ethic and unrelenting physicality. That style took a toll. And he had other reminders that football hurts. In October, Mason was knocked out by a brutal hit during an NFL game and had to be helped off the field.

"They both have had their share of injuries," said Brett, who played at North Carolina. "It's hard as a parent to watch."

While Mason's football career will continue in earnest, his younger brother will pursue a different, less dangerous rout. Actors don't often leave work on stretchers.