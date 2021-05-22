Clemson football or MLB draft? Bubba Chandler has a big decision.

CLEMSON — Professional baseball players are masters of deception. More than any other athletes, they are trained to sublimate their emotions, to pretend as if they are not playing a game but hurling a pickaxe toward a slab of coal. They are to keep their bodies sharp and their faces blank.

It is at the amateur levels, in little league, high school and college ball, that players are permitted to behave like players. They can emote. They can laugh. They can cry.

Bubba Chandler, the ascendant Clemson football and baseball commit who's rocketed up 2021 MLB draft boards this spring, might soon be a professional. But for now he's a high school senior who sometimes lets his guard down during batting practice.

North Oconee High School (Bogart, Ga.,) coach Jay Lasley recalled one such afternoon early in the season. A gaggle of professional scouts had gathered behind the backstop.

"He'd had an OK round, wasn't bad, but he's had better. It's just watching his face," Lasley said. "So you can see those moments where he kind of breathes a little heavy."

Lasley pulled Chandler aside and offered a reminder. If things didn't work out with the MLB draft, Lasley said, Chandler would still get to go to Clemson, following in the footsteps of another Georgia quarterback prospect with long blond hair.

"That's a good backup plan," Lasley said.

For Chandler, though, Clemson is not a backup plan. As of now, at least, it is The Plan. When talking about the Tigers' football team, the quarterback uses first-person plural pronouns – "We're looking really good," he said. He's already studying plays, and his chances of contributing in 2021 dramatically increased when reserve quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, the presumed backup to star D.J. Uigalelei, went down with a likely torn Achilles during the spring game.

But something unexpected happened this spring on the ballfields in the small town 14 miles outside of Athens. Chandler, the right-handed flamethrower with an added layer of bulk, became the talk of the baseball world. Now he has a decision to make:

Go to Clemson or play professional baseball?

"He rose up the ladder so much that a lot of people were like, 'Oh, who is this kid?'" Lasley said. "At one point I had a scout tell me, he's like, 'Bubba is the most talked about prospect in the country.'"

Some mock drafts now slot Chandler, 18, as a top-10 pick, just behind Kumar Rocker, his former North Oconee teammate and Vanderbilt pitcher.

If Chandler, who originally committed to Georgia for baseball, is leaning one way or the other, he's keeping it to himself.

"Whenever it comes decision time," he said, "I'm going to know exactly what to do. And I firmly believe that."

The blueprint for Chandler's baseball ascent was mapped out last season. Lasley pointed to a prospect at a rival school ranked higher than Chandler. Lasley was convinced Chandler was the more talented pitcher, but the other kid was bigger.

Chandler set out to change that.

He began eating in excess of 5,000 calories — and sometimes as much as 8,000 calories — per day during the fall. One Burger King Whopper turned into three. Every morning, as he stepped on the scale, he snapped a picture of his weight to send Lasley.

The gains helped him on the football field, where he completed 116 of 229 passes for 1,842 yards and 18 touchdowns. On Dec. 16 he signed his national letter of intent to play both football and baseball at Clemson.

As winter turned to spring, Chandler showed up to the baseball field 35 pounds heavier and was listed at 6-4, 195 pounds. Baseball scouts flocked to North Oconee. Lasley said a few MLB general managers went to games.

"Especially games he'll pitch, in the stands there'll be 25-plus pro scouts," North Oconee first baseman Phillip Ard said. "It's a cool feeling. It makes you a little nervous deep down."

Though Lasley insists Chandler has what it takes to also be a professional hitter, it's his work on the mound that's most impressed the sport's intelligentsia. Weaponizing his 97-mph fastball, Chandler struck out 17 batters during one recent start.

North Oconee's baseball season ended in the state playoffs May 15, leaving Chandler with a little more time on his hands to consider his future. A big part of his calculus will be money. The slotted signing bonus for the No. 10 overall pick, according to Baseball America, is $4,739,900. Still, there's no discounting Chandler's love for Clemson. He attended the April 3 spring game at Death Valley and pictured himself running down The Hill. Then Phommachanh went down.

"That's terrible what happened to Taisun," Chandler said. "But with him getting injured, my chances jumped a lot, where I can really contribute if something goes bad."

It's unclear where Chandler would land on the Tigers' depth chart. Walk-on Hunter Helms, a sophomore, was Clemson's third-string quarterback in 2020 and might have a grip on the backup job.

But Chandler has an intriguing skill set, passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter said in a team scouting video.

"This kid has all the tools you could possibly want as a quarterback," Streeter said. "Just does a lot of things we do in our offense, and does them very very well."

Few teens face decisions with the stakes as high as the one Chandler will need to make. Then again, when you're 18, locking down Friday night plans can feel like life or death. Chandler's power is in his refusal to make the moment bigger than it needs to be.

Eventually, the scouts at North Oconee became part of the scenery. "Are you nervous? Are you nervous?" his teammates and coaches joked. Chandler laughed along, until it was time to pitch. That's when he dropped his smile into a stiff upper lip, just like a professional baseball player.