Clemson football notes: Safety to miss spring practice after shoulder surgery

CLEMSON — Nolan Turner did not enter Clemson a coveted prospect. The safety was a late signee for the class of 2016 and was expected to provide depth for a position group in peril.

Turner has overachieved. Four years later, the Vestavia Hills, Ala., native is one of the leaders for the Tigers' back seven, a group that, once again, is wading through roster upheaval.

That's why the team decided it would be best for Turner to undergo surgery to repair his right shoulder this winter rather than closer to the start of next season. Turner should be back for the start of summer workouts but will miss spring practice, which started Wednesday.

"He's incredibly knowledgeable and knows what he's doing," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "We went ahead and did it. (He'll) be ready for the start of May and really have the whole summer."

Last season, Turner recorded 66 tackles (two for loss), 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble over 15 games, including four starts. He also got the chance to learn from starting safeties K'Von Wallace and Tanner Muse up close.

With those two gone, Turner's expected to play a similar role next season for Clemson's young safety group, which includes sophomore Lannden Zanders, among others.

"We think, man, he's right there. He was that far from the top of the line last year," Swinney, drawing two fingers together closely, said of Zanders.

Swinney also said freshman Bryan Bresee, a consensus 5-star defensive end, suffered a left knee sprain playing basketball. Bresee wore a knee brace during practice Wednesday but did participate.

Clemson returns its entire starting defensive line from last season, but some believe Bresee can make an impact in his first college season.

Swinney on rule proposal

Swinney is not on board with the ACC's announcement earlier in the month that it would support a one-time transfer rule, which would permit players to transfer without sitting out one season, as is custom now.

"I don't think that is good," Swinney said. "I don't think it's good for the player. I don't think it is good for college football."

Swinney said there should be some 'common sense' change to the rule, which some have called out as unfair because college coaches are allowed to switch programs without penalty.

He agrees with that premise, he said, but said he prefers more moderate change. For example, those who transfer before graduating should sit out a year, but receive that year back after graduating. He also is a fan of the current practice that allows players who transfer after graduating to not have to sit out at all.

"I also think another change should be if your head coach leaves or gets fired, you should be able to transfer," Swinney said. "I believe that. But other than that, I think if you transfer you sit.

"What's kind of going now with the graduates is going to go on to the freshmen. Going to go to the mid-years, going to go to the sophomores."

"But nobody called and asked me," he added.