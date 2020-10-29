Clemson football midseason report card worthy of hanging on the fridge

CLEMSON — There's a reason Clemson players led the nationwide push to play this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The top-ranked Tigers believe they have what it takes to win their third College Football Playoff national championship in five seasons.

Six games into the regular season, there's little evidence to suggest this Clemson team won't be playing into January.

The offense is full of stars. The defense is sharp as ever. And with coach Dabo Swinney at the helm, Tigers players believe in themselves.

Here's Clemson's midseason report card:

Quarterback play

Trevor Lawrence entered the season a Heisman Trophy contender, and he's lived up to the hype so far. The junior quarterback has gone 135-of-191 passing (70.7 completion percentage) for 1,833 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also rushed for four touchdowns.

Backup freshman D.J. Uiagalelei has been impressive in limited action.

Grade: A

Running game

Travis Etienne is also a Heisman Trophy contender, and just like Lawrence, he's been exceptional. He's rushed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns on 83 carries and caught 22 passes for 294 yards and another score.

A clear backup to Etienne has yet to be established, with junior Lyn-J Dixon's production down from a season ago, but Clemson's running backs room is talented enough to figure it out.

Grade: A-

Offensive line

Clemson returned just one starter from last season's offensive line in left tackle Jackson Carman.

Some have suggested the Tigers' inconsistent production in the running game is a product of the offensive line, but when asked last weekend if he had any concerns with the group, Swinney said simply: "I do not."

It takes time for offensive line groups to develop rhythm, and this one should get there sooner than later.

Grade: B

Receivers/tight ends

Junior Justyn Ross (congenital fusion in spine) was supposed to lead the receivers this season, but senior Amari Rodgers has led the way in his absence with team highs in receptions (33), receiving yards (15.8) and touchdowns (five).

Production has been inconsistent from the rest of the unit, but tight ends Braden Galloway and Davis Allen have proven to be capable targets and have combined for five receiving touchdowns.

Grade: B+

Defensive line

Freshman defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy have proven to be breakout stars, but the Tigers have also gotten good production out of redshirt sophomores Justin Mascoll (17 tackles, 3.5 for loss) and K.J. Henry (16 tackles, 2.5 for loss), among others.

Grade: A-

Linebackers

Middle linebacker James Skalski has been the heart of the defense, and defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been pleased by first-year starters outside linebackers Mike Jones and Baylon Specter.

Skalski (groin) will miss some time going forward, but the Tigers are confident his replacement, Jake Venables, will maintain the same high level.

Grade: A-

Secondary

Swinney on Tuesday said no safety during his 18-year run at Clemson has played as well as senior Nolan Turner is right now. Indeed, Pro Football Focus grades Turner as its third-best power five safety in the nation — tied with Jones.

The Tigers have gotten beat in deep coverage a few times this season, but it's not happening often enough yet to be a point of concern.

Grade: B+

Special teams

Kicker B.T. Potter is 8 of 12 on field goals (66.7 percent) but three of them were blocked because of problems in the protection unit. Punter Will Spiers is averaging 47.7 yards per punt, but did have one attempt blocked last week.

Dixon (30 yards per return) and Rodgers (12 yards per return) have performed well in kickoff and punt return duty, respectively.

Nothing exceptional on special teams, but no big holes, either.

Grade: B

Coaching

Swinney's resume speaks for itself. So does that of Venables and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. The group is as good as it gets when it comes to motivating and developing players, and the small sample size of this season is proof of that.

Grade: A

Overall

Clemson has rolled through its regular season so far. The Syracuse game was a little bit too close for comfort in the third quarter, but the Tigers quickly pulled away and turned it into another blowout.

The biggest, and possibly only, challenge left on the regular-season schedule is Nov. 7 at Notre Dame.

Grade: A