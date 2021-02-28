You are the owner of this article.
top story

Clemson football loses Derion Kendrick who is expected to enter NCAA transfer portal

  • Updated
FB_8.17_KC-10.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

Derion Kendrick has left Clemson. Provided/Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON — Cornerback Derion Kendrick has left the program and is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Kendrick, a senior, was the Tigers' most talented cornerback last season but started in just eight of 12 games because of injuries and "disciplinary issues." Coach Dabo Swinney said Kendrick had been in the "love shack."

A former 5-star recruit, Kendrick earned second-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore in 2019. Playing opposite corner back A.J. Terrell — who was later taken No. 16 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft — Kendrick recorded 51 tackles (three for loss), six pass breakups and two interceptions.

Clemson could not replicate Terrell and Kendrick's production in 2020. Though defensive coordinator Brent Venables rotated a variety of capable corner backs — Malcolm Green, Andrew Booth, Mario Goodrich, Sheridan Jones and more — it was clear Kendrick's presence was missed when he didn't play. 

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

