You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Clemson football goes to mobile-only ticketing for upcoming season

  • Updated
GWINN DAVIS MEDIA (copy)

Clemson fans will no longer receive printed tickets or have the ability to print tickets at home. File/Gwinn Davis/Special to The Post and Courier

CLEMSON — The Clemson athletics ticket office on Thursday announced it will employ mobile-only ticketing for Clemson football games moving forward.

Fans will no longer receive printed tickets and will not have the option to print tickets at home. The new policy will both reduce contact at entrance gates and guard against counterfeit tickets.

"We are excited about moving to mobile tickets in our stadium this year,” Owen Godfrey, Clemson's associate athletic director for ticket operations, said in a release. “This allows us to be flexible and offer a more safe and secure method to bring fans into the stadium. Our fans have experience with mobile tickets in the past, having attended several mobile-only postseason games in the past three years.”

Clemson is set to begin the season Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech before hosting Louisville at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12. There is some public concern about letting fans into stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Tags

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland graduate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News