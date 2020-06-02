Clemson football assistant coach apologizes for saying racial slur during practice in 2017

CLEMSON — Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman issued a statement Tuesday night in which he apologized for using a racial slur during football practice in 2017.

Pearman, an assistant head coach who also serves as the Tigers' special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, has been with Clemson since 2008.

"Three years ago on the practice field, I made a grave mistake involving D.J. Greenlee. I repeated a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field. What I overheard, I had no right to repeat," Pearman wrote.

"While I did not direct the term at any player, I know there is no excuse for me using the language in any circumstance. I never should have repeated the phrase. It was wrong when I said it, and it is wrong today."

Greenlee was a reserve Clemson tight end from 2013-2017. He appeared in 23 games over his career. Pearman, 55, played at Clemson under coach Danny Ford from 1988-90.

"I apologized to D.J. at the conclusion of practice, who then appropriately raised his concern to coach (Dabo) Swinney," Pearman wrote. "Coach and I met to discuss the incident, and he reiterated that my language was unacceptable. I later apologized again as well as expressed my sincere regret to our position group the following day.

"I love the young men who choose to come to our university and I would never do anything to intentionally hurt them. I sincerely apologize to D.J., his family, our team and our staff."

The incident came to light earlier Tuesday when former Clemson football player Kenyon Tuttle took to Twitter to criticize coach Dabo Swinney.

Tuttle played wide receiver for Clemson in 2017-18. His father, Perry, is a former Tiger who caught the game-winning touchdown in Clemson's 1981 national championship win.

"You allowed a coach to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions," Tuttle wrote. "Not even a team apology. When we had the sit-in in front of Sikes Hall you suggested us players try to stay out of it to limit distractions.

"Stop protecting your band, take a stand."