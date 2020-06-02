Clemson football assistant coach apologizes for saying racial slur during practice in 2016

CLEMSON — Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman issued a statement Tuesday night in which he apologized for using a racial slur during football practice in 2016.

Pearman, the Tigers' special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, has been with Clemson since 2008.

"Three years ago on the practice field, I made a grave mistake involving D.J. Greenlee. I repeated a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field. What I overheard, I had no right to repeat," Pearman wrote.

"While I did not direct the term at any player, I know there is no excuse for me using the language in any circumstance. I never should have repeated the phrase. It was wrong when I said it, and it is wrong today."

Greenlee was a reserve Clemson tight end from 2013-2016. He appeared in 23 games over his career. Pearman, 55, played at Clemson under coach Danny Ford from 1988-90.

"I apologized to D.J. at the conclusion of practice, who then appropriately raised his concern to coach (Dabo) Swinney," Pearman wrote. "Coach and I met to discuss the incident, and he reiterated that my language was unacceptable. I later apologized again as well as expressed my sincere regret to our position group the following day.

"I love the young men who choose to come to our university and I would never do anything to intentionally hurt them. I sincerely apologize to D.J., his family, our team and our staff."