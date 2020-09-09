Clemson football, a mask ordinance and student resistance: 'This is sooo dumb'

CLEMSON — When economic desperation and college-age invincibility collide with a global pandemic, you get something like what happened last week on College Avenue in downtown Clemson.

Three men dressed in T-shirts, blue jeans and cowboy boots stood beside a police car Thursday night, one of them leaning against a sign that read: "Open containers prohibited."

Except these three were not toting open containers.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the men had strode onto the bar-lined strip, carried forward by the promises of the night, their faces uncovered. A Clemson police officer mellowed the vibe. The three were in violation of the city’s mask ordinance, the officer said. He needed their IDs.

They now faced $25 fines.

Soon, two more officers walked by with three more offenders. This trio had been yanked out of Tiger Town Tavern, known around campus as TTT, and had looser tongues than the others.

“This is sooo dumb.”

“Might as well take my mask off since I’m getting a mask ticket.”

“If I just paid you guys’ salaries, would that make it easier?”

More police crowded around the men, one of them accusing an officer of not wearing a mask earlier in the day. The Police Department’s bigger mission seemed lost.

“We tell people, we’re like ‘Hey guys, we’re trying to get us a football season back. We’re trying to go back to normal,’” Clemson city patrol Officer Joseph Dempsey said.

That goal is in line with the ACC, SEC and Big 12, the three Power 5 conferences moving forward with the fall season as the coronavirus continues to shadow the nation. While the Pac-12 and Big Ten opted out of the season, citing health and safety concerns, the other three pushed their seasons back: Clemson opens the season Saturday at Wake Forest, and South Carolina begins play Sept. 26 against Tennessee.

It remains to be seen which bloc made the more prudent decision. The ACC, SEC and Big 12 seem to believe students can be trusted to follow protocols. The other two conferences, despite facing pressure from fans and players, made clear they feel differently.

The city of Clemson in late June unanimously passed a mask ordinance, and though the university will not resume in-person instruction until Sept. 21, the downtown area has already seen an increase in traffic with students returning to off-campus housing.

Outbreaks at other schools have threatened the future of in-person instruction. South Carolina, for instance, has reported 1,192 cases since Aug. 1, more than the universities of Florida, Mississippi, Virginia and Washington combined.

"You drive through Five Points, there's no social distancing going on," USC coach Will Muschamp said in August. "There's at least 10,000 students already back on our campus that I see. Our guys have to make really good decisions so they don't expose themselves to the unknown."

No such situation has been reported at Clemson, but some who visited the bars late last week harbored doubts about the rules.

At around 10:45 p.m Thursday evening in Clemson, Eli Gomez, 24, sat cross-legged on a black bench outside Todaro Pizza, a steaming white pizza box on his lap and a mask around his neck.

“I think it’s dumb. Not the mask (ordinance) part,” he said. “Just, like, having people in a bar, and the mask on. I don’t think it’s gonna stop COVID. I’m pretty sure someone’s going to catch it.

“They’re not (strict). There’s just people walking around, just walking around with no masks.”

Alcohol makes it '10 times worse'

Masks are mandated for entry into bars and patrons inside are required to keep their faces covered when standing unless eating or drinking. People sitting at tables are permitted to remove their masks.

Clemson officers are diligent in identifying sidewalk violators, but without the staffing to constantly patrol the four bars that line the strip — Study Hall, Charleston Sports Pub, Backstreets Pub & Grill and TTT — bargoers are bound to sneak in moments of masklesness.

Even so, Gomez made the decision to hit the town Thursday night. He had already tested positive for the virus, he said. So had his father in Walhalla, about a 30-minute drive from Clemson.

“My dad had to go to the hospital for three weeks,” said Gomez, who was living in Clemson when his father got sick. “My dad (has) diabetes and all sorts of stuff. One day he just (coughed) and they’re like, ‘Yo, this cough is something different.’ My sister had to take him to the ER.

“He was there for three weeks. For three days he had the ventilator. So, that — saved his life, basically.”

A friend swaggered out of TTT and plopped onto the bench next to Gomez. A surgical mask dangled from his left ear; the string on the right side had snapped. The 23-year-old Clemson senior — he declined to provide his name — agreed the bar rules would likely prove ineffective.

Though he believes the risk the virus poses to young people has been overblown, he doesn’t doubt the rate at which it can spread through a community. Especially during big events, like Clemson’s football home opener Sept. 19 against The Citadel.

Clemson will reduce Death Valley capacity to 19,000 this season and fans have been asked to refrain from tailgating, but party-minded Clemson fans will have a lifeline: Bars will be open.

Gomez’ friend thinks it’ll be difficult for authorities to keep gameday partiers in line.

“When alcohol is involved, it’s 10 times worse,” he said. Gomez finished the thought: "Because everyone forgets it’s COVID."

Gomez had gobbled down his two slices of cheese pizza by 11 p.m., which is when South Carolina law dictates bars and restaurants must cease selling alcohol. Buzzed bar patrons barreled onto College Avenue, the top halves of their faces illuminated by phone screens. Cops lurked on the corners.

Plans were made to continue the night — away from the officers. The Ubers were coming.

'We're not a bunch of sheep'

On Friday night, bar doors again swung open. Bouncers at Backstreets conducted temperature checks before allowing patrons inside and limited downstairs capacity to 100.

But it’s not easy to enforce rules in the dark.

“If you’re on your feet and you’re out of a seat anywhere, it’s got to be on your face,” a bartender explained, pushing a mango White Claw hard seltzer toward a customer.

He pointed out a pool player with a mask around his neck. “Like right now, he should have it up,” the bartender said before moving to the next patron.

Around 9:45 p.m. an officer ducked through the doorless-opening and stood atop the balcony, looking down on the cheery scene. The music was loud. The lights were off. Most didn't notice, engrossed in flirtation and imbibing as they were.

A staffer approached one patron with a tip: “Put your mask on, there’s a cop behind you.”

A couple of minutes later, the officer left for her next post. One guy seated amid a group of girls turned to some friends crowded around the pool table: “Cop's gone! Cop's gone!”

Clemson players know what’s at stake this fall. After an inauspicious return to campus in early June when at least 37 players players tested positive for the virus, the Tigers have had virtually no positive tests for weeks.

Other football teams haven't been as fortunate. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was forced to cancel a recent scrimmage with 44 players unavailable because of positive tests, contact tracing and injuries.

“People already know that people shouldn’t be going out to parties,” Clemson senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers said. “That’s putting our team in danger and putting their career in danger. So, you know, we’re very mature as a team. I trust my teammates to make the right decision.”

Coach Dabo Swinney's team can't control what happens outside its facility, though.

One man, who identified himself as a 2018 Clemson graduate but declined to provide his name, said he went downtown Friday night with two goals: to talk to women and to try to contract the coronavirus.

“I work from home and I’m not going back (to work) until Sept. 24. I did the math. My odds of dying from coronavirus are 1 in 5,000,” he said. “I want to get it so I can be immune. That gives me a lot of personal freedom.”

As much as Clemson president Jim Clements has championed mask-wearing and social distancing, administrators know the success of this experiment will be determined by a complex web of individual decisions.

The spread of disinformation could make things more difficult.

Around 10:05 p.m. Friday in the line outside Study Hall, an argument broke out between a woman, who said her mother works for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a man. He laid out his conspiratorial case to a couple of sympathetic males.

“There’s already a vaccine. And the government has said it’s going to come out in early November. You know what else is happening in early November? The election,” he said. “I don’t care what you think is going on. It was 100 percent based around the election and if you think that’s not true, you’re not paying attention.”

Inside, as televisions played Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, most people gathered around tables, pulling their masks to their chins. Beside a railing bearing a sign that read ‘Please practice physical distancing’ a group of about 15 clustered together, chatting and sipping on drinks.

It's worth noting that the local bars and restaurants are open out of necessity. South Carolina businesses hurt by the pandemic were granted permission to apply for low-interest loans provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration, but for some, the assistance has not been enough.

In Clemson, the local economy revolves around the student body, and it surges on football weekends. Businesses struggled when campus shut down in mid-March, and the unique circumstances surrounding the 2020 football season make for plenty of uncertainty.

The strip had mostly cleared by 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Among the last stragglers was Nathan Tucker, a Clemson senior from Mount Pleasant. A devoted Tigers football fan, he always wears a mask because he wants the season to go on as planned.

But he’s not a fan of the fines being levied. And he doesn’t judge classmates who opt against face coverings. He fashions himself something of a coronavirus centrist: “If you don’t feel like you should wear a face mask, it’s all you, man. We’re not a bunch of sheep controlled by the government.”

Soon Tucker slipped into a car and slammed the door shut. The doors to the bars were closed, too, for the time being. Students would be back the following evening, officers knew. So would they.