Clemson-Florida State football game postponed hours before kickoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Clemson-Florida State football game scheduled for Saturday at noon has been postponed, the ACC announced.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State," Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We now look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium.”
Coach Dabo Swinney's No. 4-ranked team hosts Pittsburgh next Saturday before finishing the regular season on the road at Virginia Tech on Dec. 5.
The FSU game could be rescheduled for Dec. 12, one week before the ACC Championship game Dec. 19, thus costing Clemson an extra week to prepare for a likely rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame.
Clemson running back Darien Rencher chimed in.
"It was not Clemson's fault," he wrote on Twitter. "So there's only one other option to why it did, and the suspects could possibly be seen wearing marron and gold and reside in Tallahassee, Fla."
Clemson (7-1) was a 35-point favorite over former ACC power FSU (2-6).