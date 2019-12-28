GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Neither Rocky Lorenzo nor Kaity Wagner are particularly big Clemson fans. Lorenzo's favorite team, in fact, is Miami. Wagner likes Wisconsin.
But they're sick of hearing about Ohio State. Maricopa County, Arizona, has one of the largest contingents of OSU graduates outside of the state of Ohio. And, they said, Clemson fans aren't that bad. Lorenzo really likes quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
So in the hours before Saturday's Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson, Lorenzo and Wagner strode up to State Farm Stadium decked in Tigers purple from head to toe.
"I'm just anti-Ohio State," Lorenzo said.
"I just love to hate them," Wagner said.
Clemson fans were outnumbered Saturday at the College Football Playoff semifinal. Ohio State fans have a reputation for traveling well, and, for whatever reason, many more have settled down in Arizona.
Wagner, though, said her flight from Denver, Colo., the other day was full of Clemson supporters, save for one man and his son, who were Buckeyes fans.
"The little kid just kept saying, 'Why are we on the Clemson plane?'" Wagner said.
The Tigers fans in attendance Saturday had reason to feel confident. The last time the teams played — in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl — Clemson won 31-0. Bart and Erin Buie, a pair of Clemson fans, were in attendance then, and they were back Saturday.
Erin wore an orange sweatshirt baring a photo of herself alongside a former student in her special needs class at Sedgefield Middle School in Goose Creek. The student died, Erin said, of brain cancer in June 2018 and was a big Clemson fan. She wears the sweatshirt for every Tigers game.
"We would always talk about football," she said.
Hannah and Jack Kravitz — no relation to Lenny — have a similar relationship. Jack lives in Ohio and his daughter is pursuing a doctorate degree in applied mathematics at Arizona. After Ohio State earned the playoff bid, Hannah called her father and asked if he might be interested in flying in for the game.
"I had to wipe the tears from eyes. Oh, my daughter called and wants to go to a game with me," Jack said.
Hannah, an Ohio State graduate who had non-partisan purple streaks in her hair Saturday, said a ton of her college friends have ended up in Arizona. It's the 'Ohio State diaspora,'" she said.
Jack and Hannah had great seats for the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, they said, though it wasn't much fun watching the game. Their most vivid memory is former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer angrily pacing the sideline.
They were struck by how compassionate Clemson fans were toward them after the game, despite the lopsided result.
"They were really nice," Hannah said. "We want to beat them. But they're really nice."