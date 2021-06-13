Clemson family's adopted son changes name to 'Trevor'

CLEMSON — Brandon Tahquette's father, Frank, never appeared in a game for the Clemson football team. But he got a jersey. In the late-1950s, he told his son, he joined the Tigers for summer camp and got his nose busted by the foot of the field-goal kicker.

Frank walked away from football and transferred to another college, but he instilled in his family a love for Clemson, which Brandon then passed on to his own children.

That included Rashad, the 6-year-old boy Brandon and his wife, Sherry, had fostered on-and-off for years. Frank and Rashad would have gotten along like "gangbusters," Brandon said, bonding over the Tigers.

Frank would've loved what happened June 1 during Rashad's adoption hearing.

Rashad, Brandon and Sherry hopped on a Zoom call, and on the opposite end was a judge. There was more to finalize than the adoption. Rashad wanted a fresh start, including a new name. Searching for inspiration, he thought of some of his heroes and decided he would take on the first name of former Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, in addition to keeping Rashad as a middle name.

But then the judge made him choose. Did he want to be Rashad or Trevor? The boy sat silent for a moment. Then:

"Trevor!

Sherry said she's noticed a distinct shift in Trevor's demeanor since everything became official.

"You can see the relief in him," Sherry said. "His personality is a little lighter. He's a little happier now, I think, with the adoption being finalized. No more case workers.

"It had been almost five years, and he knew that it wasn't typical. And he was over it. He didn't want to talk to anybody else. He didn't want to see another case worker. He was done."

Sherry and Brandon, who live on Johns Island, first fostered Rashad in 2016. The couple has one biological child, in addition to two more children they adopted and one more in foster care.

And then there's Trevor. He latched on to Clemson, much like Brandon before him, and wears orange on Saturdays. In free moments, he busts out sets of one-handed pushups and does pull-ups from pieces of furniture.

The Tahquette's do medically complex foster care, which sometimes includes the use of wheelchairs, so it is rare that they actually go to Clemson games. They had tickets for a game in 2018, which felt bittersweet because it was during a time they were not fostering Rashad. Then the phone rang.

"That was the weekend we got him back," Sherry said.

The story of Trevor's name change ricocheted throughout social media, and even reached Lawrence, the ascendant Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.

"This made my day," Lawrence wrote in a tweet. "He'll carry the name well! Thanks for being a fan — you're a big reason why I love what I do. Thank you."

Sherry and Brandon pulled their son out of bed when they found out about the tweet. They asked Trevor to read it out loud, and when the reality of the situation took hold, he jumped into Sherry's arms, almost twitching from excitement.

Last week, Trevor attended Porter-Gaud's youth football camp, and he intends to stay active all summer long as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes into the background. In the fall, Trevor hopes, he'll make it to Clemson. Just like grandpa.