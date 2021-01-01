Clemson falls to Ohio State in College Football Playoff semifinal Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Travis Etienne lay sprawled on the Superdome turf, lost beneath a sea of white jerseys. Trevor Lawrence stood a few yards back, looking down at the wreckage.
This was how Clemson's season ended Friday night, its superstar running back and quarterback left helpless, overwhelmed and demoralized.
Lawrence's handoff to Etienne marked the end of the third quarter, and three plays later Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields chucked a 45-yard touchdown to push the Buckeyes' lead to 28.
What happened over the next 14 minutes was extraneous. The game had been settled. Ohio State cruised to the 49-28 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal Sugar Bowl, advancing to the Jan. 11 national championship game against Alabama.
The buildup to the bout was full of intrigue. Ohio State had yet to beat Clemson in four postseason attempts, including last season's thrilling Fiesta Bowl, when the Tigers pulled off the dramatic 29-23 victory.
That final score stayed with Ohio State all offseason. The Buckeyes placed a sign bearing it in their weight room, and coach Dabo Swinney's ranking Ohio State No. 11 in his final USA Today Coaches poll last week only added fuel to Ohio State's fire.
The defeat marks an anticlimactic end to the college careers of Lawrence and Etienne, who together helped Swinney's team remain atop the sport the past three seasons.
Each found the end zone in the first quarter, and it appeared the Tigers were on their way to a route. Alabama, an old friend, was waiting. No need to prolong the inevitable.
And then Fields, whose production had lagged behind expectations in Ohio State's abbreviated six-game season, hit a new level. He threw for six touchdowns and 385 yards, no doubt triggering ugly Clemson memories of Joe Burrow, the LSU quarterback who tormented Clemson in this same arena in the 2020 national championship game.
With about eight minutes remaining, Lawrence dropped back to pass and was meant with immense pressure. He was brought to the ground on the Sugar Bowl logo, his pass incomplete.
He lay belly down, face in the turf, and smacked the ground with both hands.
Clemson did get one more possession. The Tigers started on their own 28-yard-line, and Lawrence steadily moved the ball down the field. On fourth and 6 from the 8-yard-line, he dropped back and threw to wide receiver Amari Rodgers.
Rodgers got two hands on it, but a Buckeyes player from behind swatted it into the hands of Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks. Interception.
What went right
Wide receiver Cornell Powell, the fifth-year player who finally found himself this campaign, recorded team highs in receptions (eight), receiving yards (139) and receiving touchdowns (two).
His second score proved bittersweet. It came with 10:42 left, and Clemson still trailed by 21 points.
Linebacker Mike Jones Jr.'s interception — his second of the season — had a similar feel. Jones soared in front of a Buckeyes receiver to intercept Fields in the end zone early in the second half, and the Tigers scored on the ensuing possession, but Swinney's team could not seize momentum.
What went wrong
Clemson looked lost at times on offense, especially running the ball. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott did not make the trip because he tested positive for COVID-19, leaving play calling duties to passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter.
Lawrence finished 33-of-48 passing for 400 yards, two touchdowns and the one interception, but without a competent running game the offense never got going. Etienne rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries.
For all of the offensive failures, it was on the defensive side of the ball the Tigers were most anemic. Fields regularly gashed Clemson's secondary in deep ball situations, and the revolving door of injured Tigers players didn't help: defensive tackle Tyler Davis and defensive ends Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry all missed chunks with injury.
And late in the second half, middle linebacker James Skalski was disqualified from the game because of a targeting call after he hit Fields.
Clemson was outgained, 639-444.
Turning point
The aforementioned Skalski targeting call changed the contest's complexion. Fields appeared to be hurt badly, but on the very next play he threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert to put the Buckeyes up 21-14.
Ohio State wouldn't trail gain.
Looking ahead
Clemson looks ahead to an uncertain 2021 campaign. Lawrence, Etienne, Skalski and more will likely be gone, leaving Swinney to find new stars.