Clemson excited about rejuvenated ACC: 'The league is looking tough'

CLEMSON — Last season, Clemson players and coaches became something resembling ACC lobbyists.

A narrative had emerged that the ACC was among the weakest Power 5 conferences, and, by proxy, the Tigers were among the weakest College Football Playoff contenders. Coach Dabo Swinney's players pushed back — with their words and with their play. They wanted the CFP committee to take notice.

Clemson has avoided such advocacy in 2020, in part because three weeks into the season the league appears to be more top heavy. The No. 1 Tigers, of course, are still the top dogs. But No. 5 Notre Dame, competing in the ACC this season, also looks strong. So does No. 8 Miami. And fans shouldn't forget about No. 12 North Carolina or No. 24 Pitt.

Clemson was off last weekend and many players spent Saturday parked in front of televisions watching ACC games. Linebacker Mike Jones, for one, was impressed.

"It's getting very competitive around the ACC," he said. "The league is looking tough."

He's not wrong. None of the conference's teams ranked in the Top 25 have lost a game, including the Hurricanes, who Clemson will host Oct. 10 in Death Valley.

And Clemson's opponent this weekend, Virginia, rolled past Duke, 38-20, in its opener on Saturday.

Defensive end K.J. Henry hypothesized the ACC might be getting more attention because the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have yet to begin their seasons. But among Clemson players, the redshirt sophomore said, the admiration has always been there.

"The respect that's given on the ACC is different from a media standpoint than how we see it as Clemson Tigers," Henry said.

Starting on Saturday, the Tigers begin a six-week stretch against ACC opponents running through Nov. 7, when Clemson will challenge Notre Dame on the road in what could be the most consequential contest of the season.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is excited to learn his unit's identity during what he called the "meat of our schedule." He spent part of last weekend watching his alma mater, Kansas State, beat then-No. 3 Oklahoma, his former employer, in a 38-35 stunner that shook the college football world.

The Wildcats also upset the Sooners last season.

"I always pull for the underdog, most of the time when I'm watching a game," Venables said. "I know what that kind of locker room is like. Kind of an us versus the world mentality."

It's the same mindset most of Clemson's opponents had last season. Entering the College Football Playoff national semifinal against Ohio State, the Tigers ranked No. 62 nationally in strength of schedule, per Jeff Sagarin's ratings.

If current trends hold, that might not be the case as often for Clemson this season. The Tigers are just fine with that.

"We're fixing to get really challenged here moving forward," Venables said. "We're going to find out a lot about our team."

Mario Goodrich update

Venables announced Monday that Mario Goodrich, a junior cornerback, will make his season debut Saturday against Virginia.

Goodrich was listed as a co-starter in advance of Clemson's opener at Wake Forest, but did not travel to the game and then was not available for the team's Week 2 contest against The Citadel.

Sophomores Andrew Booth Jr. and Sheridan Jones started at the two cornerback spots against The Citadel. Junior Derion Kendrick, one of the secondary's two returning starters, did not start because of disciplinary reasons, Swinney said.

Venables said Kendrick was not in "my doghouse" and that Swinney "was trying to help him grow up."

"His playing time hasn't been affected here the last week as a result of anything," Venables said.

Clemson-Miami kickoff time

The Clemson-Miami football game scheduled for Oct. 10 at Death Valley will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be shown on ABC, the ACC announced Monday.

Miami is off to a surprising 3-0 start that includes a 52-10 win over Florida State this past weekend. The Hurricanes are off this weekend and will be rested when they play Swinney’s team.