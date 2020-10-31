Clemson escapes Boston College without Trevor Lawrence

CLEMSON — The teenager with the weight of a fan base on his shoulders dropped to one knee and bowed his head.

D.J. Uiagalelei, 19, knew he'd be watched Saturday afternoon. Watched by millions on ABC; by thousands inside Death Valley; and by a quarantined, golden-haired quarterback whose superstar production he was tasked with replacing.

That's why, in the minutes before Clemson's contest against Boston College, the freshman quarterback jogged over to the west end zone and lost himself in a moment of silent prayer.

What followed was a debut start full of twists, turns, and of course, a star-making moment in No. 1 Clemson's dramatic, come-from-behind 34-28 victory.

"The young man has the heart of a champion," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

With Trevor Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy contender and likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, Uiagalelei got the nod.

The freshman guided Clemson to a victory as hard fought as any in the past two seasons.

The Tigers (7-0, 6-0 ACC) trailed the Eagles (4-3, 3-3) 28-13 at the half, their largest deficit at the break since 2013. But as the third quarter began it was Uiagalelei who took center stage, as he faked a handoff to running back Travis Etienne on fourth down and rushed for a 30-yard score. His parents, Dave and Tausha, erupted in the stands.

Five minutes later he found wide receiver Amari Rodgers for an 8-yard score, and Etienne's 17-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers their first lead of the game.

The victory was even more noteworthy considering state of Tigers' defense. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables was without three starters (defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.), and early on the Eagles exploited the unit for big gains through the air.

But as the game wore on Clemson's defense tightened. The Eagles were held scoreless over the final two quarters, and late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers quashed the visitors' last chance with a turnover on downs and then a safety credited to freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Shortly after Swinney learned of Lawrence's positive test Thursday afternoon, he found Uiagalelei alone in the film room.

What went right

Uiagalelei finished 30-of-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for the 30-yard score. With wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson both banged up and sitting out, his favorite weapon was senior Cornell Powell, who caught 11 of 12 targets for 105 yards.

Etienne had a heavy workday: The senior rushed a season-high 20 times for 84 yards and a score and caught seven passes for 66 yards and another touchdown.

Etienne, who fumbled a first-half handoff from Uiagalelei that Boston College returned for a touchdown, became the ACC's all-time leading rusher (4,644 yards) with a 16-yard run to end the third quarter.

Clemson fans chanted 'E-T-N' as the quarter ended. Minutes later, the senior had put Clemson ahead for good. Saturday also marked the 42nd college game in which Etienne had scored a touchdown, a new FBS record.

What went wrong

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec started the game with a 35-yard completion to wide receiver Zay Flowers, and three plays later the duo connected for an 11-yard score. The Eagles scored again the next possession and entered the half averaging 20.2 yards per completion.

Clemson's pass defense has been maybe its biggest issue this season, and that was clear early on Saturday.

It's tough to be critical of Uiagalelei, but he was 0-for-2 on 2-point conversions. Kicker B.T. Potter also missed an extra-point attempt.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas, who missed some during fall camp after bouts with the coronavirus and strep throat, recorded a sack in the fourth quarter but was called for targeting on the following play. He will be forced to sit for the first half of Clemson's game against Notre Dame next weekend.

Turning point

Uiagalelei's touchdown run right after the break shifted momentum to the Tigers for good. With that score, a game that had all the makings of an upset began to feel like an imminent victory for Clemson, so long as the defense could make some stops. And it did.

Looking ahead

Clemson plays at No. 4 Notre Dame next weekend in what will be both program's biggest regular season game of 2020. The Fighting Irish entered their Saturday matchup with Georgia Tech undefeated.