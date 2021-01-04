Clemson defensive tackles enter NCAA transfer portal

CLEMSON — A veteran Clemson defensive tackle entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Jordan Williams, a rising redshirt senior, informed the Tigers of his intent to move on, a team spokesperson confirmed Monday. Williams appeared in 11 games in 2020. He recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

Nyles Pinckney, a redshirt senior defensive tackle, also entered the transfer portal, according to reports. Pinckney, a Beaufort High School graduate, appeared in 20 games this season and recorded 22 tackles, three for a loss, and one sack.

There could be more transfers to come. The NCAA granted every player an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, and with teams set to welcome freshmen onto campus, some players will seek other homes in hopes of more playing time.

The Tigers have two starters at defensive tackle in place for 2021: rising junior Tyler Davis and rising sophomore Bryan Bresee.