Clemson defensive star Isaiah Simmons highlights Tigers' Pro Day

CLEMSON — By the time Dabo Swinney stepped onto the turf in Clemson's indoor facility Thursday morning, the area was filled with NFL coaches and scouts for the Tigers' Pro Day.

Swinney quickly found an eager conversation partner: Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia.

The Lions have seven picks in the 2020 NFL draft, including the No. 3 overall selection. Patricia did not address the media Thursday, but some believe Detroit could be eyeing hybrid defensive player Isaiah Simmons with its first-round selection.

Simmons highlighted a group of 13 former Tigers who worked out in front of NFL representatives Thursday. The 6-3½, 238-pound Simmons ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash and recorded 39 inches in the vertical jump.

"The thing with Isaiah is, if you're getting a first-round pick, he's like getting three guys with one pick. He's like getting three first-rounders," Swinney said. "Sometimes you take a guy, and he's just a specific need, and that's what he does, this is what he plays. With Isaiah, he's multiple roster spots all rolled up into one."

The next biggest name who worked out Thursday was Tee Higgins, who's expected to be a first- or second-round selection. After not participating in the NFL Scouting Combine, citing a hamstring injury, Higgins ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash.

He focus was elsewhere, though.

"I just wanted to do well in my route running," Higgins said. "I wasn't really too big on my 40, shuttle, vertical, broad, I wasn't really too big on that. Me, I'm going to run routes when I'm on the team. I'm not going to run a 40."

"He's elite in every way," Swinney said of Higgins. "He's the complete package. You'll hear his name called early."

Higgins certainly hopes so. So does John Simpson, who is looking to become the first Clemson offensive lineman drafted since 2014, when Brandon Thomas was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round with the 100th overall pick.

Simpson, who played at Fort Dorchester High, said he's had meetings with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans. He put up 34 reps on the bench press — second only to offensive lineman Gage Cervenka's 39.

Safety Tanner Muse registered perhaps the most impressive number of the day, with a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

Defensive lineman Richard Yeargin III, who played for Boston College last season, also participated in workouts Thursday. Yeargin played for Clemson in 2015-16 before suffering a neck injury in a car accident.

Offensive lineman Sean Pollard said he didn't know Yeargin was going to be in attendance, but his presence was inspiring.

"Makes you sit there and stop complaining about little things," Pollard said. "I'm sore, what do I have to complain about it? I have nothing. It kind of puts you in your place."

The Tigers had six players selected in last year's draft — defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Swinney believes the majority of the former Clemson players who worked out Thursday will have an opportunity to play at the next level, even if not all are drafted.

"Some of them will hear their names called in the draft. Some will sign as free agents," Swinney said. "They'll all get the opportunity. And history shows that if you get the opportunity, you have the chance to make it."