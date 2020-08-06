Clemson defensive end to redshirt after bouts with coronavirus, strep

CLEMSON — Defensive end Xavier Thomas had big plans for himself in 2020. Clemson did too.

Then he started to feel sick. He tested positive for the coronavirus, and after he recovered, came down with strep throat. He put on an extra 10-12 pounds. When mandatory workouts began in July, and Thomas' breathing was labored, it became clear it would be best for the junior take a step back.

The tentative plan, coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday evening, is for Thomas to take a redshirt season and possibly play in four games. It's a disheartening setback for the former 5-star recruit who many believed was in line for a breakout campaign.

"He's just nowhere near where he needs to be to play football," Swinney said after his team's first day of fall camp.

Rumors started to spread Wednesday when Thomas did not show up for the Tigers' annual weigh-in, and some floated the theory the Florence native might opt out of the campaign.

Instead Thomas will be working closely with the Tigers' staff as he works to get back in shape. He caught the virus while away from the team, Swinney said.

At least 37 Clemson players have tested positive for the virus, and some pointed to that number as reason enough to not stage a season this fall. The Power 5 has moved forward in earnest, however, and earlier Thursday the Tigers' schedule was released. It included a Nov. 7 bout at Notre Dame, which will be part of the ACC for the campaign and eligible for the conference championship game.

Notably absent from the slate was South Carolina. The ACC built one non-conference game into its modified schedule, but the SEC elected to play only league opponents. Barring a change, the Clemson-USC rivalry will not be held for the first since 1909.

The Tigers' one non-conference contest, scheduled for Sept. 19 at home, will likely be against Akron or The Citadel, Swinney said.

"I'm disappointed that we weren't able to play South Carolina, because I know how important that is to both fan bases," Swinney said.

Swinney also commented on the unity groups formed in recent days by players from the Pac-12 and the Big Ten, respectively. Players in both conferences called for a litany of reforms, ranging from the institution of a third party to enforce healthy and safety standards to address the coronavirus, to players receiving shares of the sport's revenue.

"I've always been for these guys getting some type of lump sum," Swinney said. "I've just always wanted to tie it to education."

Swinney noted six-year scholarship guarantees — one of the demands listed — has long been an option for Tigers players who take unconventional paths through college.

One player who fits into that category is junior wide receiver Justyn Ross (congenital fusion in spine), who underwent surgery in early June and will miss this season — and could leave Clemson early for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ross ran during practice Thursday and looked "unbelievable," Swinney said.

The longtime coach was not short on positive adjectives Thursday. Ever the optimist, he's determined to make the best of this unconventional season.

He pulled his face mask down to his neck as he addressed reporters via Zoom, revealing his trademark smile.

"As I say all the time, 'What do you do when the dark comes to light?'" Swinney said. "We got out here today in the light. And this was an impressive looking team."

Clemson leads USA Today coaches poll

For the second straight season, Clemson stands atop the USA Today preseason football coaches poll.

The Tigers received 38 first-place votes, beating out No. 2 Ohio State (17) and No. 3 Alabama (four). No. 10 Notre Dame (an ACC team for 2020) and No. 24 Virginia Tech were the other conference representatives in the top 25.

Georgia checked in at No. 4, and LSU, which beat Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game, is No. 5.

Clemson 2020 schedule

Sept. 12: at Wake Forest

Sept. 19: non-conference home game vs. TBA

Sept. 26: Open date

Oct 3: vs. Virginia

Oct. 10: vs. Miami

Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame

Nov. 14: Open date

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech