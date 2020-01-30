CLEMSON — Logan Rudolph has played his final college football game.
The defensive end announced Thursday on Twitter he has decided to move on from football when he graduates from Clemson in May with a degree in communication.
Rudolph, who had two years of eligibility remaining, closes out his career with 42 career tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Rock Hill native started nine games last season and was likely in line for significant playing time going forward.
“Every day I put that helmet on I tried to compete in a way that made Clemson University proud," Rudolph said in the Twitter video. "As I close out this next chapter of my football career and I graduate in May, I just want to say thank you to those that supported us, inspired us, cheered us on. I’ll always be a Clemson Tiger.”
Rudolph, rated a 4-star recruit, chose Clemson over Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina, among others. His older brother, Mason, is a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.