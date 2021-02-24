Clemson defensive end leaves football team after COVID-19 struggles

CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney opened spring practice with the announcement that Clemson defensive end Justin Foster has left the program.

Foster, who graduated in December, didn't play in 2020 after coming down with COVID-19 last summer. Foster was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2019 and recorded 60 tackles and seven sacks over his three-year career.

The Shelby, N.C., native has long battled asthma and allergy issues, Swinney said, and was unable to clear the necessary protocol hurdles to return to the field.

"The combination of these conditions, along with contracting COVID, made for a severe difficulty to perform physically," Foster wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "While my situation has improved, I am not in a position now, nor do I see that position soon, to step back on the field."

Swinney lamented the situation.

"I tried to talk him out of it," Swinney said. "He really could play at the next level, I don't think there's any question about it."

Swinney said the door will be open for Foster to return in the future. In the meantime, Foster, who earned a degree in Construction Science & Management, will enter the workforce.

"He put a lot of thought into it, talked with his family for a long time, weighed everything," Swinney said Feb. 24, the first day of spring workouts. "Have to respect that and wish him well."

The Tigers still have plenty of depth at defensive end. Sophomore Myles Murphy, a freshman All-American in 2020, will lead the group, along with redshirt juniors Justin Mascoll and K.J. Henry, among others.

Henry will miss spring practice after undergoing offseason surgery, Swinney said, as will safety Lannden Zanders, linebacker Baylon Spector, tight end Luke Price, cornerback Jack McCall and defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben.

Scott rejoins program

Swinney announced former Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott has joined the program as a graduate assistant.

After helping the Tigers win the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship, Scott signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent and spent three seasons in the NFL.

"It's just the perfect timing and what a great addition he'll be," Swinney said.

Scott recorded 245 catches for 2,480 yards and 19 touchdowns over his Clemson career.

"I'm ready for the opportunity," Scott wrote on Twitter.

Swinney open to portal

It has long been a truth around Clemson that Swinney does not take players from the transfer portal. In his 12-year tenure, the coach has welcomed just two transfers to the program.

Clemson is a developmental program, with coaches preferring to mold high school players in their vision.

Swinney was adamant that is still the program's preference. But NCAA rules have changed, and so might the Tigers going forward. Former tight ends/special teams coach Danny Pearman has taken on a new role as the team's director of football scouting.

Pearman's duties include keeping an eye on the transfer portal. The NCAA is expected to soon announce that players who transfer no longer have to sit out one season, as had long been the rule.

"The rules have changed. We haven't changed," Swinney said. "We just had to make sure we're prepared if we have gaps in our roster, it's really that simple.

"If we have gaps in our roster, all of a sudden guys decide to leave in May, you know, well guess what, you can't go recruit high school kids in May.

"If we have to go that route at some point, well guess what? We'll get the best."