Clemson defense's 'heart and soul' to miss Boston College game, likely out for Notre Dame

CLEMSON — There's a distinct feeling of calm that washes over the Clemson defense when middle linebacker James Skalski is on the field.

Skalski is no yogi; he's a snarling, howling, 6-foot, 240-pound senior who demands perfection. But from his intensity springs peace. Even when Bryan Bresee can't see Skalski, the freshman defensive tackle said, he can feel him.

"He takes control of the whole defense," Bresee said.

That's why Tuesday's news felt like such a blow. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Skalski has a groin injury and will miss Saturday's game against Boston College.

Swinney added Skalski will be out a "few games," which likely means he won't be available for the No. 1 Tigers' showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

Skalski will undergo surgery.

"It hard to replace what he brings," Swinney said. "He's as good as it gets in college football, in my opinion. It's tough to lose a guy like that. He's truly the heart and soul of our defense."

Redshirt sophomore Jake Venables will start in his stead. When Skalski was suspended for the first half of the Tigers' season opener at Wake Forest because of a targeting penalty from last season's national championship game, Venables got the nod. Venables also started last week with Skalski nursing the groin injury and recorded seven tackles against Syracuse.

Now, for the first time, he'll start consecutive games under his father, defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Swinney said the redshirt sophomore is more reserved than his father but shares his love for preparation. Tyler Venables, a freshman safety referred to as "T-Bone" by his father, is more vocal.

But few players match Skalski's level of intensity. Brent Venables said Skalski is just a tick below former middle linebacker Ben Boulware (2013-16) in that regard.

"He's out there trying to dominate practice with the mindset and the sense of desperation that 'If I screw up on this play, we're going to lose every other game the rest of the year,'" Brent Venables said. "Like somebody's holding you down under water and trying to drown you, and you're fighting for you're success. You're fighting for your life."

Even when taking into account he missed last week's contest and the first half of the opener, Skalski is fourth on the team in tackles (27) and has recorded 1½ tackles for loss, half a sack and three pass breakups.

He'll be missed this week against a Boston College team coming off a 48-27 win over Georgia Tech.

He's hardly the only defensive starter dealing with a physical setback. Mike Jones Jr., (undisclosed injury) who snatched his first career interception last week, is day-to-day. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis (ankle) is also uncertain. Defensive end Justin Foster (undisclosed) has yet to play a snap this season.

The fortunate thing for the defensive unit, Swinney said, is the group has built up more functional depth than in years past because of all the time spent on Zoom calls from March-July. In previous seasons, coaches were not permitted to talk football with players during that period.

Forty-seven players have taken snaps this season for a defense ranked sixth in the nation in third-down conversion percentage (.264).

Perhaps none is more important to the group than Skalski. His offensive counterpart, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, understands that on an intimate level.

"You really can't measure what he brings to the table," Lawrence said. "We're going to want to get him back as soon as we can. I mean, you won't find a better linebacker than Jamie."