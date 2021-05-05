You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Clemson DE comes out of retirement after COVID-19 complications

Clemson Spring Game 2018 (copy) (copy)

Clemson defensive end Justin Foster (35) was a Tigers starter in 2019. Gwinn Davis/Special to The Post and Courier

CLEMSON — Clemson on May 5 announced defensive end Justin Foster will return to the program in 2021, a course reversal after the redshirt senior stepped away from the team Feb. 24 because of complications from COVID-19.

Foster, who has also long struggled with asthma and allergies, sat out the entirety of the 2020 season.

“For me, the decision came when I went to Duke a couple weeks ago and the doctor was positive on me recovering in the near future,” Foster said in a statement. “In the next month or two, she thought I’d recover enough to compete at the college level, and she motivated me and said that if I wanted to play again, she’d encourage me to and support me and she would do the best she could to get me back healthy."

Foster from 2016-19 recorded 66 tackles, seven sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 756 snaps over 39 career games. He became a starter in 2019 and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors.

“It’s not often you get a call from a great player that you think is gone and he says he’s coming back,” coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “He’s a great leader with great experience and a really talented football player.”

Foster rejoins a Clemson defensive line that includes sophomores Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, junior Tyler Davis, redshirt senior Xavier Thomas and more.

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Tags

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News