Clemson DE comes out of retirement after COVID-19 complications

CLEMSON — Clemson on May 5 announced defensive end Justin Foster will return to the program in 2021, a course reversal after the redshirt senior stepped away from the team Feb. 24 because of complications from COVID-19.
Foster, who has also long struggled with asthma and allergies, sat out the entirety of the 2020 season.
“For me, the decision came when I went to Duke a couple weeks ago and the doctor was positive on me recovering in the near future,” Foster said in a statement. “In the next month or two, she thought I’d recover enough to compete at the college level, and she motivated me and said that if I wanted to play again, she’d encourage me to and support me and she would do the best she could to get me back healthy."
Foster from 2016-19 recorded 66 tackles, seven sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 756 snaps over 39 career games. He became a starter in 2019 and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors.
“It’s not often you get a call from a great player that you think is gone and he says he’s coming back,” coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “He’s a great leader with great experience and a really talented football player.”
Foster rejoins a Clemson defensive line that includes sophomores Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, junior Tyler Davis, redshirt senior Xavier Thomas and more.