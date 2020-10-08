Clemson cornerback's spectacular interception a confidence booster ahead of Miami game

CLEMSON — The back of the orange jersey read 'LOVE' but there was no mistaking which Clemson cornerback had made the interception.

His leap was balletic, his hand magnetic. Brent Venables knew it was Andrew Booth Jr.

"We've seen that one-handed play in practice many times," said Clemson's defensive coordinator.

But Tigers fans had not. They had seen Booth get beat in deep coverage time and again against Wake Forest in the season opener. They had seen him, then a pugnacious freshman, punch a Louisville player in the facemask last season.

The Dacula, Ga., native showed a different side in last weekend's 41-23 win over Virginia. His one-handed interception in the third quarter proved to be a defining moment, and it provided Booth with a much-needed surge of self-confidence ahead of the No. 1 Tigers' clash with No. 7 Miami on Saturday night.

"That's just one thing I've been battling with, is trying to keep my confidence up," Booth said. "It's been a battle, me versus me. That's definitely a confidence booster."

The Hurricanes are off to a surprising 3-0 start. Their quarterback, graduate transfer D'Eriq King, has been a dynamo with his arm and with his legs.

And two of his favorite targets are tight ends — 6-3 Brevin Jordan and 6-5 Will Mallory — who have received high praise from Venables.

To that end it's worth noting that Booth's interception came against 6-7 wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.

Booth is 6 feet tall.

"But he's long," Venables said. "He's like a praying mantis out there. He's got arms and legs forever. He's very high-hipped and a high-cut-waisted guy that's got a big radius."

Booth — who was one of the many Clemson players to substitute their last names for a social justice phrase in the Virginia game — also had two pass breakups in the win.

It's that kind of intensity that's endeared him to coaches and older teammates, like former cornerback K'Von Wallace, who now plays for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Senior wide Amari Rodgers, for one, reached out to Booth after the defensive back's first game last season.

"I said, 'Bro, like, if you learn the defense, you're going to be special. You got all the abilities,'" Rodgers said. "He loves to come down and tackle and you rarely see that in corners."

The five-star recruit's talent didn't immediately translate to playing time last season. With A.J. Terrell (now a member of the Atlanta Falcons) and Derion Kendrick in the two starting corner spots, Booth was mostly relegated to special teams.

It didn't help that he was battling a lingering knee injury and the emotional toll of being away from his twin sister, Alicia, for the first time.

But with time he's grown more comfortable, from a physical and a mental standpoint. He got his knee scoped after the 2019-20 season, and he's taken time to appreciate the wisdom of Rodgers and others.

Now he's a key cog in a cornerbacks group coach Dabo Swinney is "in love" with.

Booth did not start against Virginia; Kendrick and sophomore Sheridan Jones earned the nods. But it will be important to keep fresh legs on the field against Miami, which is averaging an ACC-best 45.5 points per game.

Even if Booth doesn't earn the start Saturday, it's likely he sees the field. At some point, he might even find himself playing one-on-one in coverage against a Miami tight end.

He might leave his feet, box out his opponent and reach for the ball — much like last weekend, when he snagged the interception that made him feel like himself again.