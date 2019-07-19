Clemson cornerback Kyler McMichael on Friday entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, per multiple reports.
McMichael, a sophomore, was listed as junior A.J. Terrell's backup on the Tigers' post-spring depth chart released Monday. He made two tackles in 101 snaps over 12 games last season. He recorded his first tackle on Sept. 29, 2018 in the team's 49-21 win over Syracuse.
For the class of 2018, McMichael was ranked the No. 8 corner in the nation and the No. 8 player in the state of Georgia, per 247sports.com.
Sophomore Derion Kendrick is the other starting cornerback on Clemson's depth chart, with sophomore Mario Goodrich listed as Kendrick's backup.