Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks silence on assistant coach, 'Football Matters' shirt

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney spoke Monday after nearly a week of silence and controversy since an assistant coach apologized for using a racial slur in a football practice in 2017.

Swinney said he would have fired assistant coach Danny Pearman for use of the slur if "he called a player an N-word." Swinney addressed that issue and other matters in a videotaped message.

"I would fire a coach immediately if he called a player an N-word," Swinney said. "No questions asked. That did not happen. Absolutely did not happen."

Swinney gave his version of what happened that day in practice between Pearman and tight end DJ Greenlee.

"It was a coach and his player, off doing a drill on a part of the field," Swinney said. "It was not in front of the whole team or anything like that. And Coach Pearman was correcting DJ, who kind of said something he probably shouldn't have said — 'I blocked the wrong (expletive) N-word.'

"And Coach Pearman was mad and reacted and basically corrected him (by) repeating the phrase, and he said, 'We don't say block the wrong (expletive) N-word,' and he should not have done that. No excuse for saying that."

Swinney said Greenlee came to him to discuss the incident.

"The player came to me in private and we handled it in private," Swinney said. "Every case is different, and coach Pearman was profusely apologetic, and he told me the same thing ... Coach Pearman apologized and we moved on.

"There wasn't anything swept under the rug, no dirty secret. We handled it head on."

Swinney also talked about the "Football Matters" T-shirt he wore in a recent photo that circulated on social media. He said the shirt was not worn to mock the "Black Lives Matter" movement that sprung up after incidents of police brutality against black people, including George Floyd. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence came to his coach's defense in that matter.

"Any insinuation that I was trying to mock the 'Black Lives Matter' movement is just an attack against my character," Swinney said. "Just an attack on my character, and really sad."

Swinney said, "I wholeheartedly support 'Black Lives Matter.' In fact, I don't think that's adequate enough. I think black lives matter, significantly and equally. To me, just 'Black Lives Matter' is kind of like, 'Hey, we matter too.'"

Swinney also addressed allegations that he discouraged players from attending a protest at Sikes Hall on campus.

"We had players who took part in the Sikes sit-in," he said. "And I would never tell someone that they could not participate in something they believe in, or just exercising their basic rights.

"I stood in front of the team, and the only thing I said was, 'If you are going to take part, make sure you know what you are signing up for,'" he said. "You are not going to be Johnny Joe, the student.

"If you go over and participate, you need to be prepared to be on the news and on ESPN and so forth, because of who you are. So just make sure that it's something you really know what you're getting involved in. That's the only thing I said."

Swinney said the country is living through a "historic time."

"And the time for change is now in so many areas that have affected our black players and their families for many, many years," he said. "... We're just a football program, but we will do our part to create great change."

Swinney said recent events, including controversy surrounding himself and his program, have been "hurtful."

"This past week, it has hurt and it's been hurtful to see the pain in my players and to hear their voices," Swinney said. "I know they are hurting and they have pain for what's going on in this country and in this world. And it's hurtful to see our program attacked.

"But I know, and what I have lived my life by, is that God never says 'oops.' God says, 'ops.' And we have an opportunity to grow, to learn, to listen, to get better and to get stronger, and that's what we'll do."