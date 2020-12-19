Clemson clobbers Notre Dame to win sixth straight ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE — This time, Clemson's twin superstars seized control. Notre Dame had no answer.
With nary a Golden Dome in sight, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne on Saturday helped the Tigers humble the Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game, avenging their one regular season loss and punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff with a 34-10 win against the Charlotte skyline at Bank of America Stadium.
"Of all the teams I've had," coach Dabo Swinney said, "this team deserved it the most."
Coach Dabo Swinney's team has now won six consecutive conference championships outright, joining Oklahoma as the first teams in any active conference to win that many.
Clemson, No. 3 in the CFP rankings but sure to rise in the final poll Sunday, fell at No. 2 Notre Dame, 47-40, in double overtime on Nov. 7. It marked the team's first regular season defeat since 2017 and proved to be an inflection point.
Neither Lawrence — who earned championship MVP honors — nor Etienne played major roles in the first Notre Dame game. The quarterback was unavailable, having yet to clear COVID-19 protocol. The running back was ineffective. The Fighting Irish, in turn, edged the Tigers in overtime, and the home team fans came hurtling onto the field, jumping and screaming in delirious joy.
Swinney earlier in the week insisted revenge was not top of mind. But college football players are human too. When Clemson called a timeout late in the fourth quarter, with the game long decided, a couple Tigers players jumped off the field toward the sideline, and offensive lineman Jackson Carman folded his arms together defiantly, nodding his head.
Notre Dame struck first Saturday, in the form of a field goal, but then the Tigers scored 34 unanswered points. Lawrence and Etienne were indefatigable, accounting for four touchdowns between them.
Some believe these two teams could be slated for a rubber match in the CFP national semifinal scheduled Jan. 1. Perhaps, by then, Notre Dame will have figured out how to beat Clemson when Lawrence and Etienne are clicking.
That would be an historical first.
What went right
Lawrence finished 25-of-26 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns with the one interception. He also rushed for 90 yards and a 34-yard touchdown on 14 carries.
Etienne rushed for 124 yards and one touchdowns on 10 carries. It was his first time breaking the 100-yard threshold since the Tigers' win over Boston College on Oct. 21. The senior, who also caught three passes and was used in the kick return game, finished with a game-high 189 all-purpose yards.
What went wrong
Not much didn't go the Tigers' way in this contest, but it's worth noting Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book completed his first five passes and the Fighting Irish their first two third downs. The Clemson defense, early on, appeared vulnerable.
That would not be the case.
Defensive end Xavier Thomas, who missed the early portion of the season because of lingering COVID-19 and strep throat complications, was a surprise on the pregame unavailable list.
Turning point
Clemson's first drive ended in disaster, with Lawrence throwing his fourth interception of the season. Notre Dame then drove down the field, and appeared in position to go up 6-0 with a second field goal in as many possessions.
But Fighting Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer hit the right upright on the 24-yard attempt, and three players later Lawrence hit Rodgers in stride over the top for a 67-yard score. Rodgers blew a kiss to the Tigers fans in attendance upon reaching the end zone.
The rout — improbable as it seemed — was on. Notre Dame wouldn't score again until the 8:09 mark of the fourth quarter.
Looking ahead
Clemson will learn its postseason fate Sunday at noon during the CFP selection show. The Tigers are almost certain to be the No. 2 seed, which would likely put them in the Rose Bowl. The Post and Courier reported weeks ago the committee is entertaining alternate Rose Bowl locations because of COVID-19 concerns and guidelines in California.