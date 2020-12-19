Clemson clobbers Notre Dame to win 6th straight ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE — This time Clemson's superstars seized control. Notre Dame had no answer.

With nary a Golden Dome in sight, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne on Saturday helped the Tigers humble the Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game, avenging their one regular-season loss and punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff with a 34-10 win at Bank of America Stadium.

"Of all the teams I've had," coach Dabo Swinney said, "this team deserved it the most."

The Tigers won their sixth consecutive conference championship outright, joining Oklahoma as the only teams in any active conference to win that many.

Clemson, No. 3 in the CFP rankings but sure to rise in the final poll Sunday, fell at No. 2 Notre Dame, 47-40, in double overtime on Nov. 7. It marked the team's first regular-season defeat since 2017 and proved to be an inflection point.

Neither Lawrence — who earned championship MVP honors — nor Etienne played major roles in the first Notre Dame game. The quarterback was unavailable, having yet to clear COVID-19 protocol. The running back was ineffective. The Fighting Irish, in turn, edged the Tigers in overtime, and the home fans stormed the field, jumping and screaming in delirious joy.

In the locker room after that game, Swinney reminded his team of something important.

"Hey, there no was trophy handed out tonight," Swinney said then. "That'll happen in Charlotte."

Notre Dame struck first Saturday, in the form of a field goal, but then the Tigers scored 34 unanswered points. Lawrence and Etienne were unstoppable, accounting for four touchdowns between them.

On one play, Lawrence handed the ball off to Etienne and then made a block that cleared the path for his backfield mate to rush for 15 yards

"I see Trev and I see the guy, and I'm like. ... Well I'm going to try," Etienne said.

Some believe these two teams could be slated for a rubber match in the CFP national semifinal scheduled Jan. 1. Perhaps, by then, Notre Dame will have figured out how to beat Clemson when both Lawrence and Etienne are clicking.

The Fighting Irish might need a little luck.

What went right

Lawrence finished 25-of-36 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for 90 yards and a 34-yard touchdown on 14 carries. After the game Swinney said it would be a shame for the Heisman Trophy Award to "not associate itself" with Lawrence.

"I hate to even campaign for him, but sometimes people take him for granted," Swinney said.

Etienne rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. It was his first time breaking the 100-yard threshold since the Tigers' win over Boston College on Oct. 21. The senior, who also caught three passes and was used in the kick return game, finished with a game-high 189 all-purpose yards.

The Tigers outgained the Fighting Irish, 541-263.

What went wrong

Few things didn't go the Tigers' way, but it's worth noting Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book completed his first five passes and the Fighting Irish converted their first two third downs. The Clemson defense, early on, appeared vulnerable.

That would not last.

In an unfortunate twist for the Tigers, safety Nolan Turner was called for targeting in the second half and will be forced to sit out the first half of Clemson's next game.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas, who missed the early portion of the season because of lingering COVID-19 and strep throat complications, was a surprise on the pregame unavailable list. Swinney said Thomas is not injured.

Turning point

Clemson's first drive ended with an interception, Lawrence's fourth of the season. Notre Dame then drove down the field and appeared in position to go up 6-0 with a second field goal in as many possessions.

But kicker Jonathan Doerer hit the right upright on the 24-yard attempt, and three plays later Lawrence hit Rodgers in stride over the top for a 67-yard score. Rodgers blew a kiss to the Tigers fans in attendance upon reaching the end zone.

The rout — improbable as it seemed — was on. Notre Dame wouldn't score again until the 8:09 mark of the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead

Clemson will learn its postseason fate Sunday at noon during the CFP selection show. The Tigers are almost certain to be the No. 2 seed, which would likely put them in the Rose Bowl. The Post and Courier reported weeks ago the committee is entertaining alternate Rose Bowl locations because of COVID-19 concerns and guidelines in California.