AVELLINO, ITALY — Clemson's John Newman III scored a game-high 20 points with a team-high seven rebounds as the Tigers basketball team, representing the United States, defeated Ukraine 85-63 to win the gold medal in the World University Games at Palasport Del Mauro on Thursday.
It was the 15th time the U.S. team has won gold in men’s basketball at the World University Games. Clemson coach Brad Brownell's squad went 6-0 in the tournament.
Joining Newman in double figures was Aamir Simms with 12 points and Trey Jemison with 11 points.
The U.S. team, which beat Ukraine 59-58 in pool play, trailed 6-0 before going on a 23-4 run at the end of the first quarter. The Clemson players continued their hot shooting and went on a 12-2 run to start the second quarter to take a 40-17 lead. Ukraine never got closer than 17 points the rest of the way.
Clemson opens the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 against Virginia Tech in Littlejohn Coliseum.