Clemson basketball team will play Temple in 2021 Charleston Classic

Clemson will face Temple on Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at TD Arena. The game will air on ESPN2.

ESPN and the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic announced pairings, times and television designations for the eight-team, four-day tournament on Thursday. All 12 games of the tournament will be televised by one of the ESPN family of networks.

Other first-round games Nov. 18 are St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State at 2 p.m., Marquette vs. Ole Miss at 7 p.m. and Elon vs. West Virginia at 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

Clemson will play against either St. Bonaventure or Boise State in the second round on Nov. 19. Clemson’s second- round contest will be at noon or 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Temple finished a shortened 2020-21 season 5-11 overall, including 4-10 in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

This will be Clemson’s fourth appearance in the Charleston Classic. Clemson has a 7-2 record overall, including a championship in November 2008 and two runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2017.

All tournament tickets for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic are on sale now. Fans can purchase discounted early bird Premium Lower Chairback seats for $163 (regularly $178) or Lower Bleacher/Upper Level for $118 (regularly $133) through Aug. 20.

All seating for the event is general admission separated into two tiers. Single-session tickets will go on sale in October, pending availability. Ticket information is available at www.CharlestonClassic.com or (843) 953-2632.

Shriners Children's Charleston Classic

When: Nov. 18, 2021

Where: TD Arena, Charleston

First-round games: St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State, 2 p.m.; Clemson vs. Temple, 4 p.m. (ESPN2); Marquette vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m.; Elon vs. West Virginia, 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

Second round: Nov. 19

Consolation, championship: Nov. 21

Ticket information: www.CharlestonClassic.com or (843) 953-2632