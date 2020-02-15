Clemson basketball star sees himself in young fan from same hometown in rural Virginia

PALMYRA, VA. — Dreylan Creasy came with lots of questions. The then-10-year-old had been obsessing over Aamir Simms for months, watching the Clemson forward on television and his highlights on Youtube. But when Creasy finally laid eyes on his hero, he froze.

So nervous was Creasy by the presence of Simms, the 6-8, 240-pound giant with an electric smile, there in the Food Lion parking lot on that shining summer day in Palmyra, Va., that he could force only a single, innocuous inquiry from his lips: “What does the ball sound like on the college floor?”

His mother, Deidre Creasy-Quirindoongo, burst into laughter. So did Simms’ mother, Lateasha Jones. Simms embraced the boy.

The list of notable names to come out of Palmyra, a census designated place (CDP) too small to be labeled a town in rural Fluvanna County, is not long: Musician Chris Daughtry, Lamb of God’s Chris and Willie Adler, former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg (whose brother Adam is on the Clemson baseball team).

And now Simms.

Perhaps Creasy is next. That day outside the Food Lion, Simms crouched down and gave Creasy a hug and a signed basketball. Then he implored the boy to maintain his grades, to seize opportunities to work hard, and, most importantly, to not be afraid to ask for advice. Creasy took Simms up on the offer, and for the past few years they’ve grown together: Simms into Clemson’s leading scorer (13.3 points per game) and rebounder (7.2 boards per game); and Creasy into a middle schooler consumed by the game.

Simms always answers the phone.

Creasy always listens.

“He does not have to reach out and treat my son the way that he does. He doesn’t,” Creasy-Quirindoongo said. “That’s the question that I need to ask him: Like, what makes you (help him)?”

The answer is rooted in Simms’ journey, which started hundreds of miles, four states and a world away from Palmyra.

'Nothing’s changing'

Jones moved Simms and his three siblings to Palmyra in 2008 from East Orange, N.J., a city prone to gang violence and gunshots. Less than three miles outside Newark, N.J., which has long been known as the ‘stolen-car capital of the country,’ East Orange holds a warm spot in Jones’ heart, despite its rough edges. It’s home.

It neighbors the 19,500-seat Prudential Center. It’s the proud home of entertainer Queen Latifah. It’s where Jones grew up and where most of her relatives still live.

It’s also where she learned to normalize the abnormal, where she became numb to her surroundings. One of her brothers was shot and killed years ago. So was a cousin, outside of a store.

“It becomes a part of your everyday life,” she said. “It becomes, ‘Oh, this happened again.’ Like, things need to change, but nothing’s changing.”

Jones made a change herself. Her oldest daughter had just turned 15, was staying out late and “hanging around the wrong element of people.” She moved the family to Palmyra, where her mother already lived. They settled in a home in Lake Monticello, a gated community.

Palmyra has few landmarks, with woods lining James Madison Highway, which takes all of a nine-minute car ride to bridge one end of the CDP to the other. There are houses sitting on large swaths of land, separated by miles and miles of trees. There are trailer parks, horses and lots of flags — UVa flags, American flags and, affixed to some houses, Confederate flags.

The rebel iconography, which to some symbolizes a warm history and to others slavery, was jarring at first. But Jones opted to use the flags as a teaching moment for her children, just as she had the historical film "Rosewood," which depicts the 1923 massacre in Rosewood, Fla., where a mob of white people killed local black people and destroyed their town.

“A friend was asking how could I allow them to watch that,” Jones said. “They need to understand that people died because they wanted to vote for equal rights. They need to understand people died and were beaten and abused because they wanted to sit at a counter just like anybody else. So that they can understand what we have today.”

Jones said Simms was probably too young to grasp the film’s meaning, but it’s clear her youngest child lives with urgency — his basketball success being a testament. Even if he didn’t experience racism directly, he couldn’t help but notice after he moved to the South that hardly any of his classmates looked like him.

Still, Jones believes settling in Palmyra was the right choice. The streets are quieter. On a trip back to New Jersey two years after the move, she stumbled upon a pile of pamphlets on her cousin’s bed. They were from funerals.

“It was obituary after obituary,” Jones said. “All young people.”

After the move, Simms spent hours parked on the basketball court near his family’s home. He played deep into the night, often positioning himself at a side where the moonlight touched the hoop, bouncing the ball in the glow from above.

Mentoring Creasy has helped him crystallize that time period. Simms told his mother that Creasy, now 12, reminds him of himself at that age.

'He just couldn’t believe it'

Simms towered above nearly everyone in fourth grade. Shemar Williams was one of the few who met him at eye level. They became fast friends, sharing clothes and sneakers — metallic Air Jordan 5s and Air Jordan Gamma blues, among others — and a dark humor about their absent fathers. Williams sometimes jokingly called Simms ‘Earl’ — Simms’ dad’s name.

“Sometimes people have to laugh at their pain,” Jones said. Simms’ Twitter handle is @EarlShmitty.

Where the friends diverged was work ethic. That was illuminated one day when they arrived at a court full of snow. Simms had five designated spots around the court he needed to make shots from whenever he played. The frozen precipitation proved a feeble obstacle. Williams watched Simms clear the snow with his foot as a makeshift shovel.

His drive was grounded in a love affair with the game. He took his ball everywhere — even to bed every night. The basketball community started to notice. At an AAU tournament, Simms drew the attention of Cade Lemcke, the head basketball coach at Blue Ridge School, an all-boys boarding school about 45 miles from Palmyra.

Blue Ridge, Jones learned, could offer more rigorous academics and greater basketball exposure than the public school system. She was sold. Scholarship money was scrounged up and Simms enrolled his sophomore year. Soon, Simms was one of the most popular faces in school, a welcoming presence who drew people into his orbit.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell felt the gravitational pull. Simms chose the Tigers over offers from more than a dozen other schools and played 15.4 minutes per game as a freshman. It was during that 2017-18 season that Creasy was watching television and heard the announcer reference Simms’ hometown: Palmyra.

“He just couldn’t believe it,” Creasy-Quirindoongo said. “You’ve got to be from Palmyra to understand. It’s not like they said, ‘From New York City.’ From Palmyra, Va., that’s so specific, so rural. Not Charlottesville. Palmyra.”

Creasy was infatuated. Florida State no longer held his fan allegiance; that distinction went to Clemson. He peppered his mom with questions about Simms, so much that Creasy-Quirindoongo finally reached out to Jones, with whom she worked at the Region Ten Community Services Board in Charlottesville, Va. Maybe the boys could meet?

That led to the hangout at Food Lion, when Simms showed up in orange basketball shorts and a white tank top. They posed for a picture, with the top of Creasy’s head barely reaching the bottom of Simms’ chest.

Rarely do the two get together — Simms’ grueling schedule demands he spend most of his time in the Upstate — but their relationship remains strong. Simms reminds Creasy to work on his step-back jumper. Sometimes he sends Creasy selfie videos of big arenas with a message: If you work hard, you can be here one day.

“He’s really easy to get to.” Creasy said. “He says, ‘When you get the chance to work, work.’”

Simms is proof of the spoils of such a mindset. It’s a mentality partly rooted in fear, he conceded. He doesn’t have fond memories of East Orange: “It’s a big drive for me to know I never end up in a situation like that.”

'To actually hear yourself'

At 3:18 p.m. on Feb. 4, the day before Simms and Clemson played at Virginia, the basketball court at Lake Monticello was still. The trees hanging above danced in the wind. A pair of tennis players over the fence provided a soundtrack against the gray sky: the squeak of their sneakers sliding against the clay; the whack of their rackets slamming the ball back and forth.

It was there, on the green court with four hoops, that Simms, away from East Orange, first learned to hear himself think, his uncle Frankie Stephenson believes.

“It’s an important thing to have as being a strong leader, is having time to yourself,” Stephenson said. “That’s your time that you can think. Where you’re not distracted by everyone else’s opinion, everyone else’s criticism and what they want to do and what they’re thinking. You want that moment to actually hear yourself and see where you want to go.”

The next evening, pop and hip-hop music thumped from all sides of John Paul Jones Arena, the basketball home of defending national champion Virginia. Creasy was there. The night before, he had fielded a FaceTime call from Simms, who wanted to make sure he’d come. Creasy normally stands in front of the television during Clemson games, his face inches from the screen. His attendance Feb. 5 was never in doubt.

He was watching Jan. 14 when Simms knocked down a key shot in the Tigers’ 79-72 upset over then-No. 2 Duke and punctuated the basket with a strum of an invisible guitar. The next day Creasy performed the same celebration after hitting a shot of his own in a middle school game.

Creasy and his mom sat behind the UVa bench. He wore a Clemson shirt, which attracted some boos from the Virginia faithful. He didn’t help his cause when, after Simms sank one shot, he slid his hand across his chest, emphasizing his allegiance.

The Tigers lost, 51-44, but it wasn’t all bad for Creasy. Simms scored 16 points, and the two posed for another picture afterward. And Creasy, finally, got to hear what the ball sounds like on the college floor.