CLEMSON — At first, all Nick Honor knew was that his mother had passed out. She would be OK, his father Al insisted. No need to worry.

"That made me worry more," Honor said.

It was Feb. 19, 2019, and Honor was in Richmond, Va., with his Fordham basketball teammates, about to change out of his workout clothes before a meal at Waffle House. But his mind was back home in Orlando.

Honor didn't know it yet, but his mother, Carlene, had suffered a massive heart attack that would require quintuple bypass surgery. Her survival was fortuitous, and for her youngest child, reorienting.

The point guard had a good situation at Fordham. He had a green light to shoot, an offense built around him and a blank canvas on which to paint. But perspectives can change when you see your mother in a hospital bed.

He left Fordham, hoping to transfer to a program closer to home, preferably in Florida. But 5-foot-10 guards cannot be choosers. Honor landed at Clemson, and after sitting out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules, has finally found a situation that works for all — himself, his program, and most importantly, his family.

Carlene makes it to Littlejohn Coliseum for most weekend home games — Orlando is about 550 miles from Clemson — and she was in attendance Feb. 12 when Honor banked in the game-winning 3-pointer in the team's 74-72 win over Georgia Teach. His teammates mobbed him in celebration.

"To see him laugh and smile like that, I was totally shocked," Carlene said. "I was like, 'Oh, he must really like it here.'"

Indeed, Honor is not the rambunctious type. He's a natural introvert, so much so that coach Brad Brownell, in an effort to push Honor out of his comfort zone, assigned the point guard a quarantine homework assignment: FaceTime two teammates a day, every day.

If you want to be a starting point guard in the ACC, communication is key.

"I'm not going to say it (was) the easiest thing," Honor said.

Still, it paled in comparison to what the family dealt with in February of 2019.

The Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) gym was raucous that night. It was a girls' basketball playoff game, and Al Honor, Lake Highland's head coach, was locked into the action. Then an assistant stopped him with a message: "Coach Al, Ms. Carlene just fell in the bleachers."

"My heart was racing," Carlene said. "I was like, 'Why am I so excited? What's going on? I stood up to a hug a friend of mine ... went to sit back down and ended up passing out."

The gym was cleared, aside from Al and the three doctors who happened to be in attendance. Carlene had no pulse.

"I hate to say it," Al said, "but she was gone."

A combination of CPR and the administering of an automated external defibrillator brought Carlene back to consciousness. She was rushed to the hospital, where a series of tests revealed the extent of the cardiac episode.

When Honor made it back to Orlando for spring break, his parents could tell the scare had sent him further into his shell.

"He turned even more inward," Carlene said.

Honor, then a freshman, started all 32 games for Fordham that season, averaging team highs in points (15.3 per game) and assists (3). It was a season of redemption, as many Power 5 programs had passed over him because of his size — including Clemson.

But his heart was elsewhere. A phone call with his mother toward the end of his freshman year proved clarifying. He sat on a bench outside his dorm as Carlene explained the situation. Because of her health, she likely wouldn't be able to make it to New York for his games.

Honor made up his mind right then: "I need to go."

Honor might not be the kind to freely express his emotions, but that doesn't mean he doesn't feel them. Quite the opposite. One might label him an "empath."

He's the kind to open the door for teachers, to hang back with the slowest kid on the youth basketball team to help him finish running.

At Lake Highland, when his coach, Ben Fratrik, hung back in the locker room before the district championship game — Fratrik was rattled after he realized his players were wearing pink shoelaces in honor of his late sister, who had died of breast cancer days earlier — Honor offered a fist bump, a shoulder tap and a quiet message: "Hey coach, we got ya."

"And he did have me," Fratrik said. "He played out of his mind. We ended up winning the district championship."

"That's classic Nick. He's not going give you a 20-minute speech."

His social currency instead is dispended in subtleties: a wink or a head nod. On the court, where he's averaging 8.7 points per game for a Clemson team well-positioned for the NCAA Tournament, teammates will sometimes get a high-five.

And since his mother has worked herself back to health — Carlene has lost about 70 pounds and cut out red meat, she said — the quiet kid has added a new phrase to his vernacular.

It comes at the end of phone calls and texts: "I love you, mom."