Clemson basketball has another player enter NCAA transfer portal

CLEMSON — Clemson center Trey Jemison has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, coach Brad Brownell confirmed Wednesday afternoon in a statement.

The 7-foot, 256-pound Jemison averaged 1.7 points and two rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2019-20.

"I'd like to thank Trey for his hard work and contributions to our program over the last two seasons," Brownell said. "We wish him the best of luck in the future."

Jemison, a Birmingham, Ala., native, was a 4-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama for the class of 2018, per ESPN.

The hype didn't materialize on the floor with the Tigers. Jemison played just 3.6 minutes per game as a freshman, and he wasn't able to find a meaningful role the following season.

His best opportunity for a breakout game was Feb. 9 when Brownell's team hosted Notre Dame. With forward Aamir Simms, the team's top big man, out with the flu, Jemison logged 30 minutes. He finished with four points, seven rebounds and two assists in the 61-57 loss.

Clemson finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 16-15 record. The Tigers won their first game in the ACC Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Simms declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but left open the possibility of returning. He has until June 15 to remove his name from the draft pool and retain his college eligibility.