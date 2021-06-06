Clemson basketball forward hopes journey brings joy to Rust Belt home city

CLEMSON — No one is certain what happened to the nose mask that carries with it the story of Lorain, Ohio.

The mask, much like Lorain's manufacturing sector, is lost to time. It lasted less than one half of basketball on the face of Naz Bohannon, Lorain's favorite son, before he ripped it off and chucked it onto the bench that Saturday night in 2015.

Bohannon, the do-it-all-forward, had broken his nose the previous night diving for a loose ball, but by the time he was back in front of the home crowd — his home crowd — Bohannon decided he could do just fine without the protection.

That was the Lorain way. Bohannon, the incoming Clemson graduate transfer, was a throwback, a gritty, blue-collar worker in an city whose people once parlayed those same traits into the American Dream.

In 1970, with the American Ship Building Company, a U.S. Steel Mill and a Ford plant in town, the population reached 78,185, per the U.S Census Bureau.

"It was booming," Lorain High school basketball coach Matt Kielian said.

People had jobs, homes and the peace of mind that comes with the knowledge those same things would be available to their children.

Then the ship building company closed down, as did the steel mill and the Ford plant, all taking with them the soul of the community.

The story of Lorain is not unlike the rest of the Rust Belt, which in the 21st century has been ravaged by deindustrialization. Except Lorain has Bohannon, a native son whose May 26 signing with the Tigers, an ACC stalwart, wasn't just a personal high point.

It was proof a kid can grow up in Lorain and still make their dreams come true.

***

Growing up, Bohannon understood implicitly how his community had changed in the preceding decades. A grandfather and two of his great uncles had worked at the Ford plant and retired comfortably. But by 2005, the plant was gone, and so, too, was the next generation's safety net.

Bohannon leapt anyway. He did not need a safety net. Or a parachute. Or a nose mask. By the time he got to high school, it felt like all who had stayed in Lorain — the population dropped 18 percent between 1970-2010 — knew his name. Fans woke up with the sun to wait outside for tickets, and the lucky ones stuffed into the 2,400-person capacity gym, all packed in top of each other.

"All (the industrial jobs) went away," said John Rositano, who retired as Lorain's head coach after the 2021 season and handed the reins to Kielian. "What stayed and what didn't move away was the grit and that toughness of the Lorain people.

"When they saw a player like Naz, who I think just symbolized the toughness, the hard work, (being) willing to take a charge and dive on the floor, to break his nose and come back and play the next night, people respect it. It goes back to what they saw in their earlier days."

He could rebound. He could shoot. He could pass. He could defend positions 1-5. Most importantly, he knew how to connect with the community. One evening before the ball was tipped, he started to repeatedly clap, and soon the whole building was clapping along with him, creating a wave of natural sound. A tradition was born.

"It was almost like he was a rap star," Kielian said. "And our games sometimes were like concerts."

It was during after-school shifts at the local Boys & Girls Club that Bohannon realized the power of his journey. He told his father, Norman, that most kids he met never saw themselves leaving Lorain.

Bohannon proved that was possible when he went to Youngstown State and became a four-year starter. As a senior in 2020-21, Bohannon led the Penguins in scoring (16.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.2 points per game), but he wanted more.

Then Brad Brownell called.

If Bohannon came to Clemson, Brownell told him, the coach couldn't guarantee minutes or a specific role. But there was a caveat.

"If you work as hard as everyone says you do," Brownell said, "anything's possible."

Bohannon will join a Clemson team in transition. The Tigers next season will be without forward Aamir Simms and guard Clyde Trapp, the two veteran leaders who just led the Tigers to their second NCAA Tournament berth in five seasons.

Bohannon is excited to help the team form a new identity, but he's also mindful of the indirect consequences of his success.

In late May, during a moment of rest from packing up his Youngstown apartment, Bohannon and his father Norman plopped down in a couple of folding chairs. The apartment was nearly empty, and as they reflected on Bohannon's journey, Norman reiterated how proud he was.

Bohannon offered a bigger perspective.

"Dad, it's bigger than me," Bohannon said. "This is for everyone at home. They can all experience it through my eyes.

"Hopefully that can inspire them."