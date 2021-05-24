Clemson baseball's season on line at ACC Tournament

CLEMSON — The Clemson baseball team's NCAA Tournament hopes are fading.

The Tigers' regular season ended May 22 with a loss to 4-2 loss to Duke, the third defeat in a sweep that put coach Monte Lee's team in dangerous territory. Clemson might very well have to win the ACC Tournament to make the national tournament.

It is a tall task, but Lee believes his team can go on a run. He has to, at least. Clemson hasn't missed out on the postseason since 2008, and if the streak is snapped, Lee's job could be in jeopardy.

"We need some time off," Lee said, glumly, after the loss to the Blue Devils.

The Tigers (24-26, 16-20) are seeded No. 11 in the league tournament and are in Pool B, along with No. 2 Georgia Tech (28-21, 21-15) and No. 7 Louisville (27-21, 16-16). The teams play each team in the pool once, with the four pool winners advancing to the single-elimination semifinals.

Clemson plays the Cardinals at 11 a.m. on May 25, then the Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. the following day. The tournament is being held at Truist Field in Charlotte.

One of the Tigers' biggest issues, Lee said, is finishing games, and that was evident in the finale of the Duke series.

The game was knotted at 2 entering the ninth inning, but then Duke put one runner on base. After right-hander Davis Sharpe took the ball from left-hander Geoffrey Gilbert, Duke pinch-hitter Chase Cheek homered to right field. The Tigers then went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

"We've got to be better in the back half of the game," Lee said. "We haven't been able to finish games out. When it comes to pitching and defense, we need to be a little bit better there, and when we get opportunities to score with runners on base, we need to be a little bit better."

Lee indicated the Tigers' starting pitchers will need to be ready to log big innings in the ACC Tournament. Clemson's starters have yet to be announced, but the Tigers will likely turn to right-hander Mack Anglin, their ace, for the first game, then either left-handers Keyshawn Askew or Caden Grice for the second.

Grice, a two-way player who also leads the team in homers (13) and RBIs (49), on May 22 made his first start since March 9 and pitched well — he surrendered just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings. After he struggled earlier in the season, his success on the mound provided a boost for the Tigers and could be integral to the team's postseason chances.

"That's kind of what we envisioned," Lee said. "We've seen that version of Caden Grice before. In the fall, that's what we saw."

The Tigers have not missed the NCAA Tournament since Lee took over in 2016, but expectations are high for this proud program. If Clemson loses both games in pool play and doesn’t qualify for the postseason, it will mark the team’s first sub-.500 finish since 1957.

Clemson enters the Louisville game with something of a psychological edge. The Tigers swept the team's three-game series April 30-May 2, marking a high point in the season. But what's happened after that weekend might be more indicative of Clemson's ability; the Tigers have dropped five of eight games since.