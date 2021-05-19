Clemson baseball's postseason chances could be riding on freshman's bat

CLEMSON — Caden Grice, Clemson's 6-foot-6 freshman with the power of an ox, does not pretend to be a performer. He's a blue-collar baseball player focused on his business — cool, calm and Caden.

But heads turn when Grice picks up a bat and steps into the cage for pregame batting practice. His teammates stop what they're doing, check their egos and watch.

When the moon shots start falling into the seats, over the batter's eye and out of the stadium, the captive audience turns to a mock peanut gallery:

Stop it!

You got to quit!

"The power is so unreal," coach Monte Lee said. "We have a lot of guys that can juice a baseball, but he can really juice a baseball. ... They're in awe of it."

Entering the Tigers' final series of the regular season, against Duke on May 20-22, Grice leads the team in homers (13) and RBIs (49), and he might be in line to win ACC Freshman of the Year honors.

But it remains to be seen if Grice can help lift an up-and-down Tigers team to the NCAA Tournament.

"We haven't had the best year," Grice said. "But obviously every single one of us wants to play in a regional, and wants to make some noise in the playoffs. Just going into this weekend and staying locked in, staying focused."

That Grice, who's second on the Tigers in batting average (.317), has excelled for Clemson (24-23, 16-17 ACC) is no surprise to Lee. What's most impressed the coach is the first baseman's success in high-leverage moments.

Grice, for instance, hit three homers in the Tigers' 11-3 win over Louisville on April 30, the last of which traveled 474 feet. The following day, the freshman's solo homer in the eighth inning provided the difference in Clemson's 5-4 victory. The Tigers swept the then-No. 4 Cardinals that weekend.

"He's exceeded our expectations in terms of his ability to come up with big hits in clutch situations," Lee said. "He's been able to mange pressure situations better than I would expect a freshman to be able to."

Grice's college career got off to an inauspicious start. In the first inning of the Tigers' first game of the season, he muffed a ground ball hit right at him. Second baseman Pierce Gallo made the recovery, and tossed the ball to Grice at first for the out, but the freshman was gobsmacked.

"In that moment, I was like, 'Oh, crap, did I just forget how to play baseball?'" Grice said.

Perhaps that was the wake-up call Grice needed. He quickly worked his way from the No. 8 spot in the lineup to the No. 4 hole, where he remains as Clemson approaches the postseason. A two-way player, he's been inconsistent on the mound, but his production at the plate has been a boon for a Tigers team that's battled inconsistency.

Part of the reason for Grice's success, he believes, is newfound maturity. In high school, if he were to strike out, he'd return to the dugout in a daze, ruminating on what went wrong. Now he joins his teammates on the dugout fence and starts cheering the Tigers on.

That energy will matter as Clemson hosts Duke, and then heads to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament starting May 25. Lee knows the Tigers have some work to do to get back on the NCAA Tournament bubble. If Clemson can reverse course one more time, few would be surprised if Grice was the one leading the way.

"It's great to know everyday you can pencil him into that No. 4 spot and know there's a threat," Lee said. "He can change the game with one swing of the bat."