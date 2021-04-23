Clemson baseball's NCAA Tournament hopes in trouble with an RPI so low

CLEMSON — In 1957, the Clemson baseball team hit rock bottom.

The Tigers ended the season with a 6-12 record, the third consecutive year they finished below .500, prompting the dismissal of coach Bob Smith and the hiring of the legendary Bill Wilhelm.

Not once over the 63 seasons since have the Tigers finished with a losing record. That streak is in jeopardy, however.

Entering this weekend's series against Wake Forest, coach Monte Lee's team was 15-18 (9-12 ACC) with an inconsistent offense, sputtering pitching staff and lackluster defense.

Clemson has plummeted to 80 on the NCAA's official Ratings Percentage Index list, a dire number heading into a stretch drive for the 64-team NCAA Tournament.

Fans who have come to expect more are in search of an outlet upon which they can release their frustration. Lee's volunteered himself.

"Be frustrated with me," Lee said. "I know what I signed up for. It's my responsibility to be able to handle it and to be able to do everything I can to fix it. I know where (fans) are coming from. I understand their frustration. I can assure them I'm doing everything possible daily to fix it."

Over the past couple weeks, that's meant holding one-on-one meetings with players.

In the days after the Tigers' 13-6 loss on April 13 to the College of Charleston — Lee's alma mater and the program from which Clemson plucked him in 2015 — he spent face time with each individual player. He repeated the practice again after an 8-7 loss at Georgia on April 20.

Lee is not a disciplinarian; he coaches from the heart, and he values empathy and understanding.

"I don't believe in coming down on players when things are not going well. That does not help them at all," Lee said. "It's been more about trying to stay positive, even through tough times and letting them know that I have their back."

Still, the historical implications of the season have taken a toll. Lee led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in 2016, and the team has made it back every year since, and Clemson was nationally ranked when the plug was pulled on 2020, a COVID-19 shortened year.

If Clemson falls short of the NCAA Tournament in 2021, it will be the first time in 11 seasons.

Lee's team still has time to turn things around. If they can win the series against Wake Forest (No. 50 in the RPI), and then win the following weekend's three-game set against No. 55 Louisville, the Tigers will be right back in the mix.

And RPI might not even matter as much for ACC teams this season, according to D1 Baseball's Aaron Fitt, since teams in the league are playing 36 of their 50 games against each other.

"That drives all these ACC teams toward the middle of the pack with RPI," Fitt said. "I just think the committee needs to put less stock in the RPI than usual, and I think if you can finish with a winning record in the ACC over a 36-game grind, then you deserve to be in."

But a change in fortune will require more focused play in all three phases.

The Tigers rank near the bottom of the ACC in virtually every major offensive category: No. 10 in batting average (.254); No. 13 in slugging percentage (.406); and No. 11 in on-base percentage (.352).

Clemson hasn't been much better on the other side of the ball. It ranks 10th in the league in ERA (4.95) and in fielding percentage (.967).

It hasn't been all bad for Clemson. The Tigers won three straight weekend series — against Virginia Tech, Boston College and N.C. State — between March 19-April 4, but they've lost seven of eight games since.

Offensively, things are moving in the right direction. Lee noted that the Tigers over their first 16 games scored about five runs per game; in the 17 games since, that number's risen to six runs. But pitching remains an issue. It hasn't helped that right-hander Davis Sharpe (elbow), the team's opening day starter, hasn't pitched since March 12, and that veteran left-hander Mat Clark is only good for one outing per weekend.

Fitt believes Clemson should still have reason for optimism. The problem is much of the Tigers' talent is concentrated among the younger players.

"The program is still in good shape. It's a down year, and that happens," Fitt said. "If you look around the country, Virginia won a national title and then missed regionals a couple years in a row.

"Everybody has peaks and valleys. Clemson is not immune to that."