Clemson baseball outlook hazy with draft, possible transfers on horizon

CLEMSON — The Clemson baseball season ended with a whimper in late May when the Tigers bowed out of the ACC Tournament in the pool play round.

Dan Radakovich, Clemson's director of athletics, indicated in a statement to The Post and Courier that coach Monte Lee will be back in 2022, meaning it'll be up to Lee to prove that the program's first losing season since 1957 was an anomaly after the turbulence inflicted in part by COVID-19.

There's bound to be roster turnover as the months wear on, but here's how things stand now.

Seniors

Clemson honored 10 players on senior day this year: left-handed pitcher Mat Clark, right-handers Evan Estridge and Connor O'Rear, left fielder Kier Meredith, utility man Matt Cooper, second baseman Sam Hall, right fielder Elijah Henderson, outfielder Bo Majkowski, shortstop James Parker and center fielder Bryce Teodosio.

In a normal time, that group would all be expected to move on. But because every player was granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility, it's possible Clemson could have a trove of veterans on its roster next season depending on how the MLB draft shakes out.

Transfers

At least one player honored on senior day won't be back, and not because he's going to the next level: Majkowski entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, as have right-handers Carter Raffield and Rasesh Pandya.

Pandya was the most relied upon contributor of the three in 2021, as he logged 19.2 innings out of the bullpen and recorded a 3.66 ERA. Raffield had a 5.68 ERA over 19 innings pitched, and Majkowski went hitless over four at-bats.

MLB Draft

Meredith, the talented outfielder who hit .283 with 25 RBIs in his first fully healthy college season, has already announced he will not return to Clemson next season, regardless of where he's selected in the draft. Meredith was drafted in the 28th round by the Chicago Cubs out of high school and is ready for the next step.

Teodosio, who turned heads with his defense in 2021, has said publicly he is looking toward the draft and it appears his time at Clemson is finished. Parker led the team in batting average (.324).

Clemson will have more clarity after the draft, which runs from July 11-13.

"Even with our senior class, because of the COVID year, they have a year of eligibility left," Lee said. "Depending on what happens in the draft, some of these guys may come back and go to grad school for a year."

Looking ahead

The Tigers have the No. 10 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2021, per perfectgame.org, and a solid group of returners led by first baseman/left-hander Caden Grice, who was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

There's bound to be more movement in the weeks and months until the start of next season, but Lee believes the infrastructure is in place for his team to engineer a turnaround.

It remains to be seen whether Lee will have all his chess pieces available.

"I think we're very, very close (to competing)," Lee said. "We feel very good about the talent level that we have coming in next year, and also returning."