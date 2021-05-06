Clemson baseball on a roll after shaking up pitching rotation

CLEMSON — It was during Clemson's baseball game against South Carolina at Greenville's Fluor Field on Feb. 27 that coach Monte Lee knew right-hander Mack Anglin had turned a corner.

Anglin, over three innings of shutout ball, displayed everything he had lacked in 2020. He looked confident and tough. The Tigers fell to the Gamecocks, 3-2, in 11 innings, but Anglin made an impression.

Lee eventually installed Anglin as the team's Friday night starter, and the sophomore has been instrumental to the Tigers' seven-game winning streak. In wins over Wake Forest and Louisville the previous two weekends, Anglin allowed one earned run over 13.1 innings.

And when Clemson kicks off a weekend series May 7 at Georgia Tech, Anglin will climb atop the mound in the first inning, ready to set the tone.

"Our guys understand that Mack is a true number one and can match up with other number ones," Lee said. "There's a psychological piece to that, and a confidence piece to that."

Anglin's been a welcome presence for the Tigers, who've dealt with injuries and a shifting pitching rotation. The current weekend rotation — after Anglin, its Keyshawn Askew on Saturdays and Mat Clark on Sundays — looks nothing like the team's opening weekend rotation: Davis Sharpe, Ty Olenchuk and Caden Grice.

Sharpe, for one, on May 5 made his first appearance in nearly two months because of an elbow injury and allowed two earned runs in two innings in the team's 9-2 win over USC Upstate. Grice has been used out of the bullpen and Olenchuk last pitched in Clemson's 13-6 loss to College of Charleston on April 13.

Anglin has provided a much-needed dose of stability.

"A big thing I pride myself on is how you do anything is how you do everything," Anglin said. "I try to hold myself to a standard, and I try to be a role model for our younger guys, and help lead by example."

Anglin struggled to develop a rhythm as a midweek starter in 2020. His longest outing in three starts lasted just three innings, and he finished the season with an 11.57 ERA.

Lee said Anglin was very "raw" last season. A native of Marengo, Ohio, Anglin didn't get to play as much baseball growing up as kids in warmer-weather climates. That, Lee believes, compared with standard freshman nerves, resulted in inconsistency.

"I think going through that last year was good for him. It made him mentally tougher," Lee said. "You saw it with (left-hander Sam) Weatherly, you saw it with (right-hander Spencer) Strider. Those guys scuffled as freshman too. You got to go through that as a freshman."

Anglin said conversations with Weatherly and Strider, who were both selected in the 2020 MLB Draft, helped to center his mind.

"I was at a point where I felt like that I would not be fully convicted to one pitch at a time," Anglin said. "That was something (Weatherly and Strider) worked on, and it helped them a lot, which is finding some cues. If you get a fastball in, you're just 100 percent focused on that pitch."

It also helps that Anglin's stuff ranks among the best on the team. The sophomore combines a 97 mph-fastball with two tough breaking pitches — a slider and a slurve.

"They're both just electric," Lee said, chuckling. "His slider's unhittable. You can't hit it. He's got a power slider, that's an elite out pitch. And the consistency of him being able to land that pitch has been the difference."

Anglin will once again get the ball to start the series at Georgia Tech, which ranks No. 50 in the NCAA's official Ratings Percentage Index list. Clemson has climbed to No. 40 amidst the win streak, and with Anglin on the mound, Lee is confident his team can keep the good times rolling.

"We know that when Mack goes out there, he can match up with any No. 1 in the country," Lee said, "and he's going to give us a chance to win."