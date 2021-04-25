Clemson baseball moves back to .500 with Wake Forest sweep

CLEMSON — Rare is it that milestone wins carry much weight for college baseball coaches. They look good on press releases and resumes, but for a coach every win counts the same in the standings — from No. 1 to No. 1,000.

Clemson coach Monte Lee, however, will likely not soon forget his 200th Tigers win. It came the evening of April 25, at the conclusion of a weekend series that might very well mark a turning point in what's been an uncharacteristically up-and-down season for the team.

Clemson defeated Wake Forest 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader to complete the three-game sweep at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. In doing so, the Tigers moved back to .500 overall (18-18) and in league play (12-12). All of a sudden, a 12th consecutive NCAA Tournament berth doesn't sound so crazy.

The Tigers won the opener April 23, 5-2, before taking the first game of the doubleheader 6-4. For a team that had lost seven of its previous eight one-run games, completing the sweep was particularly satisfying.

"We found a way to win two games today that could've went either way," Lee said. "We were tough enough to persevere and find a way to get it done."

The sweep of Wake Forest, which entered the weekend ranked No. 50 on the NCAA's official Ratings Percentage Index list, provides a big boost of confidence for No. 80 Clemson.

After a four-day break for exam week, Clemson on April 30-May 2 will look to bolster its resume even more with a home series against No. 55 Louisville.

Both doubleheader wins over the Demon Deacons came in dramatic fashion.

In the opener, after Wake Forest knotted the game at 4 in the top of the ninth, first baseman Davis Sharpe stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on first base. Sharpe, who had gone hitless to that point, belted a 422-foot walk-off homer over the left-field grandstand.

The Tigers streamed out of the dugout, mobbed Sharpe and then changed into their uniforms for the finale — including their white hats, which are worn when sweeps are on the table.

"It means, like. ... 'Hey. We don't get to wear these hats all the time. Let's go out there and just play,'" right fielder Dylan Brewer said. "It's not just a hat."

Brewer took that message to heart. In the sixth inning, he launched a solo homer to break the 2-2 tie. It proved to be the game-winner after right-hander Nick Hoffman pitched a scoreless final 31/3 innings.

"I was just happy," Brewer said.

He wasn't alone. When Hoffman recorded the final out around 6:30 p.m., the Tigers — and their fans — knew the program had made big headway toward reversing the course of its season.

"The fans aren't used to this, and they're frustrated by it, right?" Lee said earlier in the week. "I'm not used to it, and I'm pretty frustrated by it, too.

"It's my responsibility to continue to work hard to make it better."

On April 25, the fruits of that work finally shone through. That it coincided with Lee's 200th win at Clemson was a nice bonus.