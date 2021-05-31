Clemson baseball misses out on NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON — The 64-team NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed May 31, and for the first time since the 2008, the Clemson baseball team's name was not called.

Eight ACC teams were selected for the tournament, including conference champion Duke. The Tigers finished the season 25-27, their first under-.500 record since 1957.

The disappointing campaign triggered some speculation on coach Monte Lee's job status, but Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich on May 27 indicated he still believes in Lee.

"While the 2021 baseball season fell short of the on-field expectations, we have reason to be optimistic about the future of Clemson Baseball under Monte," Radakovich told the Post and Courier in a statement.

Lee, who took over at Clemson in June of 2015, after six seasons at the College of Charleston, his alma mater, led the Tigers to the league championship in his first season.

Experts agree Clemson has plenty of talent, but it'll be up to Lee to turn things around in 2022.

South Carolina (33-21) will host the Columbia Regional and play Virginia (29-23) on June 4.