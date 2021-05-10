Clemson baseball LF's comeback tour continues against USC

CLEMSON — The bat flip is a small part of the story.

No doubt Kier Meredith's majestic toss of the bat May 5, in the aftermath of his 399-foot 3-run dinger, provided the exclamation point of Clemson's 9-2 win over USC Upstate — and, by extension, Meredith's comeback tour.

But before Meredith could stomp down the first-base line, he needed to step on the field and not feel any pain.

Meredith's first two Tigers seasons were plagued by injuries, and after the surge of COVID-19 cut short the 2020 campaign, the left fielder started 2021 on the bench with a leg injury.

Meredith missed the first five games of the season, including Clemson's two losses to South Carolina Feb. 27-28. But when the Tigers and Gamecocks face off in the series finale May 11 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, at an inflection point in Clemson's season, Meredith will be back in the lineup ready to provide more theatrics.

"Kier," coach Monte Lee said, smiling, "is amazing."

Meredith and the Tigers host their archrival at a time of great importance. After winning seven in a row — capped by the USC Upstate win — the Tigers got swept May 7-9 at Georgia Tech, dropping from No. 40 to No. 51 in the NCAA's official Ratings Percentage Index list.

A spot in the NCAA Tournament is far from guaranteed for the Tigers, who have weekend series left at Florida State and against Duke. If Lee's team goes on another run, it might very well be because of Meredith's influence in the offense.

Hitting mostly from the No. 2 spot in the lineup, Meredith is tied for third on the team in batting average (.313) with 24 RBIs, seven doubles, three triples, three homers and five stolen bases.

That Meredith is producing at a high level is hardly a surprise; but his durability this season in a career otherwise plagued by physical setbacks is reason for celebration. Meredith, who graduated from Clemson earlier in the month, has never played this late into a college season.

"It's awesome," Meredith said.

The left fielder won't be the only new face in the lineup against the Gamecocks. Catcher Adam Hackenberg also missed the first two games of the series, but has been a weapon behind the plate and in the batter's box since returning from injury in mid-March.

Hackenberg has settled in as the Tigers' No. 5 hitter most nights and is hitting .247 with 11 RBIs.

"Being back, being healthy is a great feeling," Hackenberg said April 9. "After missing the whole preseason and everything, and I didn't get to play in the intersquad coming into the spring. So, you know, it's just sort of a daily grind, waiting to be back."

Meredith can certainly relate. That's been his reality much of his college career. Except for now. With seven games left in the regular season for a Clemson campaign fighting for the postseason, Meredith can play a key role in pushing Lee's team over the edge.

The bat flip was a nice moment, sure, but Meredith wants his legacy to be bigger than a midweek home run against a Big South Conference school. He can write the next chapter May 11 against Clemson's fiercest rival.

"We're certainly grateful to have him healthy and playing great baseball for us this late in the season," Lee said. "He's a big part of our offense."